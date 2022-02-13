Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

60-kg part of wing breaks off cargo plane while landing at Narita airport

5 Comments
TOKYO

A 60-kilogram part of a wing broke off a Nippon Cargo Airlines plane as it landed at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday night, airport officials said Saturday.

The wing part, made of metal and plastic components, is 4.4 meters long and 60 centimeters wide. The Boeing 747-8 plane, from Shanghai, China, landed at Narita just after 9 p.m. on Friday, after which an inspection of the plane discovered the wing part was missing, Fuji TV reported. The runway was closed until 10:30 p.m. to check for possible damage but nothing was found. 

It was thought the part had broken off the plane in mid-flight, but on Saturday morning, the missing part was found in grass beside the runway, airport officials said.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Ban American Military.,!, blah, blah…what.?, it WASNT a military plane? Oh, Nevermind.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Cheaply made plane

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Ban American Military.,!, blah, blah…what.?, it WASNT a military plane? Oh, Nevermind.

Ban them and then push them into the ocean because they are a hostile occupying force.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Ban them and then push them into the ocean because they are a hostile occupying force

Says Ivan from Ukraine

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Boeing again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog