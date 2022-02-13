60-kg part of wing breaks off cargo plane while landing at Narita airport

A 60-kilogram part of a wing broke off a Nippon Cargo Airlines plane as it landed at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday night, airport officials said Saturday.

The wing part, made of metal and plastic components, is 4.4 meters long and 60 centimeters wide. The Boeing 747-8 plane, from Shanghai, China, landed at Narita just after 9 p.m. on Friday, after which an inspection of the plane discovered the wing part was missing, Fuji TV reported. The runway was closed until 10:30 p.m. to check for possible damage but nothing was found.

It was thought the part had broken off the plane in mid-flight, but on Saturday morning, the missing part was found in grass beside the runway, airport officials said.

© Japan Today