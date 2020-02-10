Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

60 more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Yokohama

10 Comments
TOKYO

Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has found 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, local media quoted mealth ministry officials as saying on Monday.

That takes the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama to 130, according to domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK.

The Diamond Princess was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Feb 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.

The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan.

The disease has killed 908 people, predominantly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

10 Comments
Login to comment

Ship will soon be empty as they transport all the sick off to another quarantined location on land. Then they can convert the ship into a hospital and transport everyone back.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What?The number has just increased again within a few hours?And the ministry of health seems clueless?Guys,prepare for the longhaul.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Are they seriously gonna let everyone get infected with the virus? Disembark the passengers already!

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

It says on Friday it was 61

Now it's 130 ..... more than double.

If it continues like this the ship will be empty by end of this week.

Does the government plan for roughly 3.000 people (considering it will continue at this pace) to be quarantined? And if so, where?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

At this point they should consider repatriating all the foreign non residents to their respective countries regardless of whether or not they are sick. Let their respective governments charter a plane and a bus to take them to their respective planes and fly them home. Keeping them there is wrong and may cause more infections of otherwise healthy people- not to mention the cabin fever that's bound to set in.

Various countries, including japan, got their citizens out from Wuhan and chartered them home. I don't understand why they don't do the same thing here.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

The Chinese government has said that the virus is transmitted through the air (aerolisation) as well as touching and close bodily proximity to those infected.

However, no deaths have occurred in Japan which shows that the medical workers are doing a terrific job!

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Disturbing but hardly surprising news. The poor passengers aboard will be now forced to stay on until at least late February (but likely into March if more people are tested to be infected through this week). This is a crisis and Im not sure the always stretched public hospitals in Japan can cope.

Is on land quarantining (with on site hospital ) now an option? I just hope the passengers aboard can somehow keep their spirits up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think the Government needs to start taking swabs around the ship to see if there's any contamination around the ship, especially those on the balcony. Won't be surprised if someone's cough is getting onto someone else's balcony due to the strong winds. When i see the people out on the balcony, beside each other divided by only a partition feels like a possible vector for infection.

As to letting everyone offboard, i don't think there's space in Japan to quarantine 3600 people. With that said Japan really needs to start thinking ahead and build quarantine centers to prepare for the worse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Various countries, including japan, got their citizens out from Wuhan and chartered them home. I don't understand why they don't do the same thing here.

Simple, in Japanese musugashii! No one will act, so no can be blamed for the failure. I mean one guy committed suicide when the first cases arrived in Japan, and he was simply watching people. Unless that person was murdered, it shows how ill-equipped Japan is to handle surprises. It is why I personally fear having a serious accident and need an ambulance.

Japan and the culture in general are not good at making immediate decisive choices.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Maybe it'll be like being arrested - each new case will bring an additonal 14 days of quarantine, whether you're sick or not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog