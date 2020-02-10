60 more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Yokohama

Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has found 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, local media quoted mealth ministry officials as saying on Monday.
That takes the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama to 130, according to domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK.
The Diamond Princess was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Feb 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.
About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.
The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan.
The disease has killed 908 people, predominantly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
10 Comments
Tom
Ship will soon be empty as they transport all the sick off to another quarantined location on land. Then they can convert the ship into a hospital and transport everyone back.
Ken
What?The number has just increased again within a few hours?And the ministry of health seems clueless?Guys,prepare for the longhaul.
Jeff Ko
Are they seriously gonna let everyone get infected with the virus? Disembark the passengers already!
klausdorth
It says on Friday it was 61
Now it's 130 ..... more than double.
If it continues like this the ship will be empty by end of this week.
Does the government plan for roughly 3.000 people (considering it will continue at this pace) to be quarantined? And if so, where?
Aly Rustom
At this point they should consider repatriating all the foreign non residents to their respective countries regardless of whether or not they are sick. Let their respective governments charter a plane and a bus to take them to their respective planes and fly them home. Keeping them there is wrong and may cause more infections of otherwise healthy people- not to mention the cabin fever that's bound to set in.
Various countries, including japan, got their citizens out from Wuhan and chartered them home. I don't understand why they don't do the same thing here.
kurisupisu
The Chinese government has said that the virus is transmitted through the air (aerolisation) as well as touching and close bodily proximity to those infected.
However, no deaths have occurred in Japan which shows that the medical workers are doing a terrific job!
Fighto!
Disturbing but hardly surprising news. The poor passengers aboard will be now forced to stay on until at least late February (but likely into March if more people are tested to be infected through this week). This is a crisis and Im not sure the always stretched public hospitals in Japan can cope.
Is on land quarantining (with on site hospital ) now an option? I just hope the passengers aboard can somehow keep their spirits up.
Kag
I think the Government needs to start taking swabs around the ship to see if there's any contamination around the ship, especially those on the balcony. Won't be surprised if someone's cough is getting onto someone else's balcony due to the strong winds. When i see the people out on the balcony, beside each other divided by only a partition feels like a possible vector for infection.
As to letting everyone offboard, i don't think there's space in Japan to quarantine 3600 people. With that said Japan really needs to start thinking ahead and build quarantine centers to prepare for the worse.
Numan
Simple, in Japanese musugashii! No one will act, so no can be blamed for the failure. I mean one guy committed suicide when the first cases arrived in Japan, and he was simply watching people. Unless that person was murdered, it shows how ill-equipped Japan is to handle surprises. It is why I personally fear having a serious accident and need an ambulance.
Japan and the culture in general are not good at making immediate decisive choices.
expat
Maybe it'll be like being arrested - each new case will bring an additonal 14 days of quarantine, whether you're sick or not.