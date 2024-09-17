 Japan Today
national

60% of Japan's prefectures have no network for dialysis in emergency

TOKYO

More than 60 percent of Japan's 47 prefectures said they had not established plans to work with neighboring prefectures for dialysis patients in the event of a large-scale disaster, a recent survey by Kyodo News found.

The results, underscoring the disparity in preparations, came after a weeklong advisory was issued last month over a potential megaquake in the Nankai Trough, which runs along the Pacific coast. Concerns abound that local dialysis facilities would not be able to fulfill demand if an emergency were to strike.

Among the 30 prefectures that had no plans, Nara Prefecture said it had "exchanged contact details with the people in charge of dialysis treatments in neighboring prefectures," while Osaka acknowledged the need to consider a plan.

Fukui Prefecture said that while it did not regularly coordinate with its neighbors, it had a history of working with others, including accepting dialysis patients who were affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day this year.

The survey, conducted between May and June, also found that among the 15 prefectures that have prepared measures, Kochi has a manual to support dialysis patients and has set up a system to provide continued health care during an emergency. Kochi is expected to be hit hard in case of a Nankai Trough earthquake.

The Kanto region centering on Tokyo has established a network of eight prefectures, including Niigata, Ibaraki and Tochigi, which hold an annual meeting and drill to exchange information.

"It is crucial to work broadly with other prefectures in order to secure dialysis treatments during a disaster," said an official from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo.

Around 350,000 people in Japan require dialysis treatment, which is usually carried out three times a week and requires a large quantity of water.

A research group under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in 2023 formed a series of recommendations outlining the need for municipalities to compile individual manuals and to establish networks with neighboring prefectures.

"There is a risk that the initial response will be delayed because they don't know where to turn. It's critical for municipalities to publicize their manuals and prepare with a range of facilities," said Toshihiko Yamaka, secretariat head of the Japan Hemodialysis Assistance Team.

