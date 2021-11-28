Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Survey shows 60% see drinking with colleagues as 'unnecessary'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Over 60 percent of respondents to a recent online survey in Japan said they believe work-related get-togethers for drinking are "unnecessary," as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced reliance on alcohol to deepen relationships.

Those who shun so-called "nominication" -- a hybrid of the Japanese word for "drink" and "communication" -- that often signifies work colleagues meeting up over drinks, overtook supporters of the practice for the first time since Nippon Life Insurance Co began the annual survey in 2017.

In the survey conducted in October and answered by 7,774 people, 36.9 percent said they see post-work drinks as "unnecessary," while another 25.0 percent said such events are "somewhat unnecessary." The combined percentage of 61.9 percent marked a 16.2 point increase from the previous year.

The most common reason among the 61.9 percent of respondents was an aversion toward needing to be mindful or attentive during drinking sessions at 36.5 percent, followed by 29.5 percent who said they feel drinking with colleagues is an "extension of work." Another 22.2 percent answered they "do not like alcohol."

Only 11.1 percent said they see drinking with colleagues as "necessary," while 27.1 percent said the practice is "somewhat necessary."

Of those who viewed nominication positively, a majority, at 57.6 percent, said it "closes the distance" with others and helps participants "discover the true feelings" of colleagues, while 38.5 percent said it serves as an occasion to "gather information.

Another 33.6 percent answered that drinking with colleagues helps "reduce stress."

"The number of people who are questioning the need to meet over drinks has risen, as they became unable to hold parties due to COVID-19," said Tomoki Inoue, a senior researcher at the NLI Research Institute.

However, support for nominication may grow again once the pandemic has died down, he added.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog