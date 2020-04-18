Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

60% still go to office despite state of emergency over virus: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

About 60 percent of company employees in Tokyo and six other prefectures still commute to their offices despite the state of emergency declared for those areas to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a think tank survey showed Friday.

The online survey by Persol Research and Consulting Co, covering some 25,000 workers nationwide, also showed the rate of regular employees working from home across Japan has roughly doubled to 27.9 percent in mid-April from 13.2 percent a month earlier.

On April 10, 58.5 percent of regular workers in the seven prefectures under the state of emergency said they still reported to the office, indicating there is a long way to go to reach the government's target announced last Saturday of cutting the volume of commuters by 70 percent to slow the virus spread.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on the night of April 7, and expanded it to the entire country on Thursday.

For three days from April 10, 38.8 percent of permanent employees in the seven prefectures telecommuted, with the rate reaching 49.1 percent in Tokyo, but only 13.8 percent teleworked outside those areas under the emergency declaration, the study showed.

In the capital, the rate of teleworking regular employees stood at 23.1 percent in the previous survey conducted between March 9 and 15.

"We assume many people still have to go to their office because of their duties, such as seal stamping, faxing" and other tasks related to paper documents, a Persol Research official said in analyzing the trend of slow permeation of telework in Japan.

Among the respondents across Japan who worked from home, the first-time teleworkers accounted for 68.7 percent, up from 47.8 percent.

The study also revealed that teleworking spread in the seven prefectures day by day following the state of emergency declaration, with the rate of regular workers commuting to the office decreasing from 61.8 percent on April 8 to 59.0 percent on April 9 and 58.5 percent on April 10.

Before the declaration, 71.7 percent of those workers went to the office on April 6.

The rate of regular employees teleworking all day in the seven prefectures stood at 18.6 percent on April 6 and rose to 28.6 percent on April 10.

Of the 25,000 respondents, both men and women aged between 20 and 59 working for companies with 10 or more employees, some 22,000 were regular workers and 3,000 nonregular ones. The previous survey in mid-March only targeted some 21,000 permanent staff.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

There are many workers who actually don’t sit in front of a screen in order to make a living....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"We assume many people still have to go to their office because of their duties, such as seal stamping, faxing"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon