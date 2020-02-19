Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

65-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by bus in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a municipal bus in Yokohama City on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident occurred just past 6:30 p.m. at an intersection in the city’s Tsuruya-cho district, Fuji TV reported Keisuke Saito, a self-employed resident of Kanagawa Ward, was struck by the side of a moving bus. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that after drinking alcohol with a friend on Tuesday evening, Saito was walking home when he was hit by the door located near the rear of the bus.

