650 new coronavirus cases reported in Japan; 290 in Tokyo

About 650 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday across Japan, the highest since April 11 and nearly half of which were confirmed in Tokyo, as a resurgence in infections has become more apparent also in other urban areas.
The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 290 new cases of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness. It is the third straight day for Tokyo to see its daily new cases reaching nearly 300, after reporting a single-day record of 293 on Friday and 286 on Thursday.
The latest figure now brings the cumulative total for Tokyo to 9,223, the most among the country's 47 prefectures.
The capital has recently raised its alert for the coronavirus pandemic to the highest level following upticks in infections. For this month, it has been seeing nearly all of its new daily cases in triple-digit increases.
Other areas in Japan have also started seeing sharp rises in confirmed cases of the virus since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May.
On Saturday, the highest single-day numbers since the lifting were marked in some prefectures including those near Tokyo -- Kanagawa and Chiba, totaling 49 and 32, respectively -- as well as Osaka in western Japan, where another 86 cases were reported.
The central Japan prefecture of Aichi and Kyoto near Osaka both reported a record 25 new COVID-19 cases.© KYODO
yakyak
Still the first wave, also New York City should be a model of exactly what is happening in Tokyo now. Politicians in complete denial of the situation until it gets so bad that they are forced to come up with a solid plan. Here we go.
HAMBURGER
Lockdown for 7 weeks.
ベンチャー Empresa
As the old adage goes, 'there are lies, damned lies and statistics. '
Without testing en-masse, without contextual reading, these daily numbers mean nothing.
Patrick
I would think that HAMBURGER is copying and pasting his lockdown exhortations posted in every single COVID-19 related article, but it’s gone from “Lockdown for 6 weeks” to 7 now!
Orac
Without testing en-masse, without contextual reading, these daily numbers mean nothing.
Well, here is some context:
Japan 985 deaths,
USA 140,000 deaths,
here is some context:
There have no covid 19 deaths in Japan in three weeks.
In the USA 8000 in one day.
ベンチャー Empresa
Those numbers cannot be trusted and neither can the reporting.
yakyak
I think 2 weeks is a much better figure. It would give the Government a chance to save face and come up with a workable plan for the entire country.
Mable
As we are talking about context, please elaborate what your point is. Nothing to worry about? Continue as usual? Life goes on?
Yes, the US has significantly more infections and mortality rate, but that does not mean that we should ignore the recent numbers. Moreover, why should the situation in a foreign country dictate the anti-virus measures in another? Germany for instance just reported four corona deaths yesterday. So should the Germans be happy that they have less deaths than the US? Realtivism is dangerous in this matter, as it leads to carelessness.
Keep on wearing masks, wash your hands and avoid clusters.
Jtsnose
Mainland China still has there numbers down to single digits, https://covid19.who.int/region/wpro/country/cn,
what is being done differently in Japan and other countries . . . ?
ベンチャー Empresa
Mable
That is exactly right. I was trying to make the point that unless everyone gets tested then we can't possibly how many people have the virus. As has already been widely documented, many carriers are asymptomatic so who knows what the true numbers are?
Kitchener Leslie
Wait I thought new experts have been brought in to solve this.
Surely the new experts are doing a better job than the old experts at sitting around in meetings for hours nodding at each other.
Reckless
In order to compare apples to apples we need to know how many confirmed cases and how many tested in Japan and the US. The US is testing like crazy now so of course the numbers are higher.
Fuzzy
@yakyak
Hahaha... They've had 6 months to come up with a "workable plan". But sure, let's give them another 2 weeks for good measure.
Ashley Shiba
The government better think about doing another shut down, because the people in this country do not seem to be fearing the rising numbers by what I saw this evening to go and get my water jug filled up. The mall was crowded with people shopping and sitting in the food court its just INsane. So, unless the government does another shut down the numbers are going to keep rising as people do not wish to stay home.
Attilathehungry
A million people a year die in Japan, if not more. Less than a thousand deaths due to COVID is a rounding error at best. I am happy that people here are being realistic.
The news also doesnt mention that nearly 20,000 people have recovered from COVID. The remaining active cases number about 4,000 for the entire country.
Austin Rogers
People are gonna die, so let's let 'em die even if we can prevent it. Right? Idiocy at it's most selfish finest. People like you only worry about yourself. The whole point is that if proper steps are taken, people do not have to die needlessly, whether it is 10 people or 10,000.
Jax
I pointed it out too. I think he just sits in front of the computer refreshing the page every 5 seconds just to post his arbitrary number of weeks or months the lockdown should last. He changes the number every time too.
If his comments are not considered spam, I this one will be... Then there is not justice in this world. XD
ohara
Dont worry. The “government” will start screwing the numbers down to safe managable figures.
Reckless
According to the US CDC website, the US has conducted approximately 47 million coronavirus tests with a 9% positive rate of about 4.5 million. Japan has conducted about 1/100th of that amount. Even in the US there may be vast undercounting because asymptomatic persons may not be tested. Therefore, the 300 per day number in Tokyo is just a data point and the real figure could be 100 or 1000x higher, in which case the lethality would be found to be much lower.
50YearOldNoviceGymMan
I've not been to the local gyms for months now... (and its showing), was thinking of buying my own home gym equipment to supplement the ubiquitous bar-bells - though none of the Gym equipment is made within Japan - everything has to be imported from China or the US.... somewhat sad.
Attilathehungry
Austin; actually the opposite. If I only worried about myself, I would say to lock down the place until the end of the year. I'm doing fine financially, my job is secure, the only bump in the road is that I can't travel overseas. A lockdown won't really have much impact on me.
but
Unfortunately you have to do the math. A cost/benefit analysis, even using human lives. There is an element of risk in every activity that cannot be eliminated, or even minimized, without consequences. So maybe you can save a thousand lives with a lockdown, but suicide goes up, child/spousal abuse goes up, the economy tanks, and our children are left to pay the bill caused by untold billions of dollars in government bailouts.
Pukey2
Orac:
It's very convenient you're comparing Japan with the country right at the top of the list, USA. You conveniently left out countries like Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and a whole host of African countries.
carpslidy
People do not wish to stay home so the government should lock every down?????
Have you heard of democracy(?_?)
The government acts on the wishes of its people, it doesn't lock people in their homes against their wishes.
ohara
50YearOldNovice,
You can get a great work out using bodyweight only ( lots of info on net/ youtube.)
Or just a pair of dumbells if you like equipment.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Another lock down without having at least 1000 cases a day would hurt Japan in many ways, mental health of people should also be consider. Some are being pushed to suicide because of the isolation, financial problems increasing.
In many countries dealing with this pandemic with a large population over 127 million..... 300 cases is small potatoes.