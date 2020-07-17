650 new coronavirus cases reported in Japan; 290 in Tokyo

About 650 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday across Japan, the highest since April 11 and nearly half of which were confirmed in Tokyo, as a resurgence in infections has become more apparent also in other urban areas.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 290 new cases of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness. It is the third straight day for Tokyo to see its daily new cases reaching nearly 300, after reporting a single-day record of 293 on Friday and 286 on Thursday.

The latest figure now brings the cumulative total for Tokyo to 9,223, the most among the country's 47 prefectures.

The capital has recently raised its alert for the coronavirus pandemic to the highest level following upticks in infections. For this month, it has been seeing nearly all of its new daily cases in triple-digit increases.

Other areas in Japan have also started seeing sharp rises in confirmed cases of the virus since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May.

On Saturday, the highest single-day numbers since the lifting were marked in some prefectures including those near Tokyo -- Kanagawa and Chiba, totaling 49 and 32, respectively -- as well as Osaka in western Japan, where another 86 cases were reported.

The central Japan prefecture of Aichi and Kyoto near Osaka both reported a record 25 new COVID-19 cases.

© KYODO