66 more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Yokohama

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, on Monday.

Sixty-six additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, a government official said Monday.

It means there are now more than 150 confirmed cases in Japan, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess in the city, south of Tokyo.

The ship has been kept in quarantine since a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.

The government plans to test dozens more elderly people as it investigates whether there were any issues with hygiene control on the ship.

"We are considering testing, if possible, all those over 80 years old who are in ill health," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference Monday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare also said Monday it is considering testing all of the approximately 3,600 people aboard the ship when the two-week isolation period ends on Feb 19. Once their results are clear, they will be able to leave the vessel.

But Suga said later it would be difficult to test all of the passengers and crew.

The ministry had previously said it might be possible for people to disembark from Feb 19.

"We need to properly address the unease and concerns of our citizens," said health minister Katsunobu Kato.

The overall number of confirmed cases in Japan includes 10 people who evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak, on government-chartered flights, and 16 others such as tourists, a tour bus driver and guides.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters a fifth flight was being arranged to bring home the few remaining Japanese in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province. The charter plane was set to fly this weekend at the earliest and would be the last for the foreseeable future, he said.

The World Health Organization has not added the number of infected on the Diamond Princess to Japan's total, Kato said previously. In the WHO's situation report dated Sunday, 64 earlier confirmed cases were instead counted as being on an "international conveyance."

The government has provided medication for around 750 of the around 1,850 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess who had made such requests as of Sunday, and is working to supply the rest.

The ship departed Yokohama on Jan. 20 and returned on Feb 3 after visiting Kagoshima, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. Those confirmed as infected upon arrival have been hospitalized in Japan.

U.S. company Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the cruise ship, said Monday that it will fully refund all passengers who were unable to disembark in Yokohama due to the virus outbreak.

The refund will include the cost of the cruise, hotel accommodation prior to and following the cruise, onshore excursions and services used aboard the ship. Passengers who were transported to medical facilities after testing positive for the virus, or hospitalized for other reasons, will also be eligible.

The company will additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last Tuesday, when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.

Costs for staterooms on the 16-day cruise ranged from 295,000 yen ($2,700) to 478,000 yen, depending on the type and inclusion of a balcony, according to the company. Suite rooms ranged from 1.08 million yen to 1.38 million yen.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said Monday that 13 of 14 foreign cruise lines scheduled to dock in Japan in February have cancelled their tours.

The remaining cruise ship, the U.S.-operated Ocean Dream, is set to dock at Yokohama on Saturday and Kobe on Sunday.

© KYODO