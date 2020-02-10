66 more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Yokohama

Sixty-six additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, a government official said Monday.
It means there are now more than 150 confirmed cases in Japan, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess in the city, south of Tokyo.
The ship has been kept in quarantine since a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.
The government plans to test dozens more elderly people as it investigates whether there were any issues with hygiene control on the ship.
"We are considering testing, if possible, all those over 80 years old who are in ill health," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference Monday.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare also said Monday it is considering testing all of the approximately 3,600 people aboard the ship when the two-week isolation period ends on Feb 19. Once their results are clear, they will be able to leave the vessel.
But Suga said later it would be difficult to test all of the passengers and crew.
The ministry had previously said it might be possible for people to disembark from Feb 19.
"We need to properly address the unease and concerns of our citizens," said health minister Katsunobu Kato.
The overall number of confirmed cases in Japan includes 10 people who evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak, on government-chartered flights, and 16 others such as tourists, a tour bus driver and guides.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters a fifth flight was being arranged to bring home the few remaining Japanese in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province. The charter plane was set to fly this weekend at the earliest and would be the last for the foreseeable future, he said.
The World Health Organization has not added the number of infected on the Diamond Princess to Japan's total, Kato said previously. In the WHO's situation report dated Sunday, 64 earlier confirmed cases were instead counted as being on an "international conveyance."
The government has provided medication for around 750 of the around 1,850 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess who had made such requests as of Sunday, and is working to supply the rest.
The ship departed Yokohama on Jan. 20 and returned on Feb 3 after visiting Kagoshima, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. Those confirmed as infected upon arrival have been hospitalized in Japan.
U.S. company Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the cruise ship, said Monday that it will fully refund all passengers who were unable to disembark in Yokohama due to the virus outbreak.
The refund will include the cost of the cruise, hotel accommodation prior to and following the cruise, onshore excursions and services used aboard the ship. Passengers who were transported to medical facilities after testing positive for the virus, or hospitalized for other reasons, will also be eligible.
The company will additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last Tuesday, when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.
Costs for staterooms on the 16-day cruise ranged from 295,000 yen ($2,700) to 478,000 yen, depending on the type and inclusion of a balcony, according to the company. Suite rooms ranged from 1.08 million yen to 1.38 million yen.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said Monday that 13 of 14 foreign cruise lines scheduled to dock in Japan in February have cancelled their tours.
The remaining cruise ship, the U.S.-operated Ocean Dream, is set to dock at Yokohama on Saturday and Kobe on Sunday.© KYODO
Tom
Ship will soon be empty as they transport all the sick off to another quarantined location on land. Then they can convert the ship into a hospital and transport everyone back.
Ken
What?The number has just increased again within a few hours?And the ministry of health seems clueless?Guys,prepare for the longhaul.
Jeff Ko
Are they seriously gonna let everyone get infected with the virus? Disembark the passengers already!
klausdorth
It says on Friday it was 61
Now it's 130 ..... more than double.
If it continues like this the ship will be empty by end of this week.
Does the government plan for roughly 3.000 people (considering it will continue at this pace) to be quarantined? And if so, where?
Aly Rustom
At this point they should consider repatriating all the foreign non residents to their respective countries regardless of whether or not they are sick. Let their respective governments charter a plane and a bus to take them to their respective planes and fly them home. Keeping them there is wrong and may cause more infections of otherwise healthy people- not to mention the cabin fever that's bound to set in.
Various countries, including japan, got their citizens out from Wuhan and chartered them home. I don't understand why they don't do the same thing here.
kurisupisu
The Chinese government has said that the virus is transmitted through the air (aerolisation) as well as touching and close bodily proximity to those infected.
However, no deaths have occurred in Japan which shows that the medical workers are doing a terrific job!
Fighto!
Disturbing but hardly surprising news. The poor passengers aboard will be now forced to stay on until at least late February (but likely into March if more people are tested to be infected through this week). This is a crisis and Im not sure the always stretched public hospitals in Japan can cope.
Is on land quarantining (with on site hospital ) now an option? I just hope the passengers aboard can somehow keep their spirits up.
Kag
I think the Government needs to start taking swabs around the ship to see if there's any contamination around the ship, especially those on the balcony. Won't be surprised if someone's cough is getting onto someone else's balcony due to the strong winds. When i see the people out on the balcony, beside each other divided by only a partition feels like a possible vector for infection.
As to letting everyone offboard, i don't think there's space in Japan to quarantine 3600 people. With that said Japan really needs to start thinking ahead and build quarantine centers to prepare for the worse.
Numan
Simple, in Japanese musugashii! No one will act, so no can be blamed for the failure. I mean one guy committed suicide when the first cases arrived in Japan, and he was simply watching people. Unless that person was murdered, it shows how ill-equipped Japan is to handle surprises. It is why I personally fear having a serious accident and need an ambulance.
Japan and the culture in general are not good at making immediate decisive choices.
expat
Maybe it'll be like being arrested - each new case will bring an additonal 14 days of quarantine, whether you're sick or not.
Numan
Nothing so far has proven that Japan is doing a terrific job!
It may mean that since so few are infected in Japan, its resource have not been taxed or tested. In China, it is reported that over 40,000 are infected, and the numbers are rising. Hopefully, it won't get that serious here, but until Japan reaches some dangerous numbers, we don't know if Japan knows what it is doing, or it simply luck.
I think that is the later at the moment.
Ah_so
And where will they go? They are in a perfect quarantine environment already.
taj
139 positives now out of 336 tested. (Worrying numbers, especially for hospitals, but in line with expectations, based on there being 10 positives within the first 31 set of test results, if you think about it.)
I'll be watching to see how things look once they finally start testing everyone on board - something the Ministry is discussing.
I wonder if today's big number was impacting by labs and Communication department staff being off for the weekend. The MHWL press release page didn't have any status updates over the weekend, and won't have the Monday update until tomorrow (another holiday).
Wakarimasen
Did the ship dock somewhere in China? How did the virus get on board? Looks to me like these folks better get used to life on the ocean waves.
Ah_so
Unlikely. People being diagnosed today were infected about two weeks ago. However, those on board are now basically in isolation and unlikely that anyone could infect others.
Numan
Not exactly! People are still bringing the passengers food and supplies. One slip up and another person is infected and another. Also, if cabin fever sets in then passengers might stop following the instructions of the officials; thus, infecting others in the process of trying to leave.
If this is true, it might possibly travel throughout the ventilation system on the ship as it mutates! Eventually reaching everyone. The people need t
sf2k
probably resets the clock every time. More room service then. Pass the Grey Poupon
Tokyo-Engr
There is nothing they can do about the hygiene of the ship. This is being recirculated through the ventilation system. Regardless of the hygiene conditions the virus will be spread around. You cannot just shut off this system as you need to circulate "fresh" air to decks below. These poor people. This unlike an aircraft which has HEPA filtration systems for circulated air.
The next plan of action needs to be to establish a land based location to take these people to such as a naval based with a hospital or clinic.
I would not want to be stuck on that ship nor would I want to have to figure out the next moves.
Fighto!
Why not consider testing ALL people on board who are now in ill health?
Evan's Dando
I can't imagine the amount of stress quarantined passengers would be experiencing as this plays out. If the pathogen truly is airborne, the number of infections could end up being in the thousands.
Tokyo-Engr
Evans. What you say is a very credible possibility. A ship is the absolute last place I would want to be in this situation.
They need to get them to land based quarantine ASAP
suomitheway
Welcome to the Hotel California...
Bugle Boy of Company B
Step up your games. Everyone on this ship is going to be sick. Florence Nightingale is like, "Did you not listen to anything I said???"
BigYen
This is a U.S-owned cruise ship full of international passengers which was sailing in international and foreign waters when the virus was introduced to it. The fact that it's tied up in Yokohama shouldn't mean that the Japanese govt is solely responsible for the passengers. Has any assistance been offered by other governments, particularly the USA?
blahblah222
Japan is doing a good job? what? at covering up? The rules for testing so restrictive that there's absolutely no way for the Japanese government or anyone to identify at an early phase of any small clusters of spread, because even until today, testing and all related services are strictly limited to people who had physically been to Hubei province or can prove without a doubt that they are in contact with someone who is infectious from Hubei province.
If there's local H2H spread in Japan, no one will know until there's millions of cases and tens of thousands of death, as no one would be tested or diagnosed, and Japan gets to keep their "confirmed" cases low for the economy.
fupayme
Im confused. The ship in HK that was quarantined, disembarked after 4 days. They were able to test 3600 people in 4 days. Did they not test everyone correctly? Seems like Japan can do this if they wanted to, but are choosing to make everyone wait until probably March? I guess Japan is not bothering to do tests, and just waiting to test only after someone gets sick? If that is the case, then it sucks to be on that boat, because you might not be sick yet, but you will be the longer you stay on it.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I don't know exactly, but I'm fairly sure it isn't the USA preventing these people from leaving a floating petri dish.
smithinjapan
Wow, that jumped! Reports are that the virus is now airborne. Of course, I’m still hearing people here deny the virus is spreading in Japan as though it’s an issue of national pride, so expect the number to quadruple by Valentine’s. Take care, people
smithinjapan
Just look at BigYen, for example — “it’s all the US’ fault!!
darknuts
The ship is British owned and there's not much they can do to help. Flying people out would only increase the risk of spread and the Japanese seemed to have things handled with regards to caring for the I'll. The one thing they could donis get them off that ship an into a proper quarantine facility. I'm betting that virus is being spread via the HVAC. Ships are not meant for quarantine.
Tokyo-Engr
@BigYen - I am American and you have a very valid point. I did not read ths as you saying that this is all the US' fault. I actually have the same opinion.
What I think the U.S. should do is offer space on one of the Naval or Marine bases (such as Sasebo, Iwakuni, or in Okinawa) where the passengers can be properly quarantined on land. These bases are on Japanese territory so Japan could also apply pressure.
There should absolutely be an international effort to resolve this. It is in everyone's best interest. It would also require cooperation of Japanese authorities as well to allow people to work together on this.
Reckless
I agree with quarantine but at least give them sunlight. It is inhumane to keep those in inner cabins locked in like criminals. Note to self, never take a cruise ship.
Cricky
Diamond plague ship, doesn't have that ambience ring to it. Like the Black Death Princess. It's certainly a rather vicious virus hope it's soon manageable. Rather be on a cruse ship then a humid detention centre at the end. Just don't know where or how that end might be.
Alex Einz
so are they really gonna take care of all? just revoke its permit and send it to international waters
coskuri
It's already complicated to repatriate people not sick, there is no way that people with serious respiratory symptoms take a flight any time soon, that would simply kill most.
No need. Japan has more space on land than the US bases (that are inhabited by families), but they chose to quarantine on board due to conveniency. Well, some other ships have been luckier as everybody tested negative and quarantine was lifted quickly. Not this one...
How do you know they don't have HEPA ? It's a luxury boat, not the ferries you take to go to Shanghai or Pusan. There are less people per volume than in a plane or subway. I doubt they have the worst conditions about airborne virus. But before the alert, they were all sharing pools, ofuro, sento...surely some doing cuddles to other passengers, so they had plenty of opportunities to share viruses.
Alex Einz
no need to bring anyone on land... use some uninhabited island
wanderlust
It's just one big floating viral incubator...expect more and more cases. But big difference between those testing positive (carrier) and those showing clinical symptoms (severe pneumonia and breathing difficulties.
Fighto!
So where do all the sick go when some develop pneumonia? Leave them to fend for themselves and die on the ocean? Only rogue nations would act this way.
GW
Clearly all on this vessel will have to be tested, peoples 14day quarantine is being re-set EVERY DAY now due to their confined situation.
Does anyone know how long it takes to do one test...…. Not sure I have heard on this, my guess is it takes a while or surely they would just quickly test everyone....anyone out there know more on this aspect...
Tokyo-Engr
@Coskuri. Here is an article that touches on the HVAC systems on ships. Unfortunately the current state of the art is periodic cleaning.
https://www.goodway.com/hvac-blog/2012/07/clean-hvac-systems-prevent-virus-outbreaks-on-cruise-ships/
Technically it would be very expensive and quit a challenge. Also would require much more energy to pump the air through the resistance of the filter.
1glenn
Many countries, including Japan and the US, have flown their citizens out of China and back home, to be quarantined there. Why not do that with the passengers on this cruise ship, at least those who do not yet test positive for the virus? Given the high number of infected on board the Diamond Princess, it appears that something is causing people to become infected, whether it is the ventilation system, or crew members, or something else.
David Michael Lockard
One Chinese person with coronavirus.. 3,600 people on a ship.
How many people are invited to the Tokyo Olympics?
David Greenhalgh
The reason they haven't tested everyone aboard so far is that it wouldn't bring anything. The current tasing (as of 6 days ago) used PCR (polymerase chain reaction) based testing that takes several very careful hours to prepare for each sample and is known to be prone to false negatives if there is insufficient viral material in the sample. Pretty much every country is following advice by testing people only when they show signs of illness to be sure there are detectable quantities of pathogen. There are faster, more sensitive tests in design but making enough of them and distributing them will take more than a couple of days and you can be sure whichever big-pharma corp invents it will not be giving it out for free.
Sh1mon M4sada
This changes everything! It's no longer quarantining passengers, it's confining them to a highly risky environment.
Whoever that made the decision to confine the passengers now has to answer to their lawyers in the near future.
What I don't get is how the Italian cruiseliner can test passengers and facilitated orderly disembarking of uninfected passengers whilst this ship seems to be doing the opposite.
BigYen
@Tokyo-engr
Thanks, you’ve read my comment and understood it as it was intended. I’m just asking the question- it’s an American ship, can the U..S - or anyone else whose nationals are on board - offer any help to Japan?
@smithinjapan
Nope - i’ve re-read my comment, and I have no idea how you could reach the conclusion I was saying it’s all the US’s fault.
SaikoPhysco
Being kept on this ship is turning into a 1 in 100 death sentence.
Tokyo-Engr
And another day of wondering where Pooh Bear Xi is. Also another day of remembering a hero Chinese doctor named Li Wenliang.
The cowards in China’s CCP are trying to erase his memory (see link) so I’m committed to unerase whenever I can
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/akwkbz/china-is-erasing-tributes-to-coronavirus-whistleblower-doctor-li-wenliang
The coward Pooh Bear hides another day.
Will Goode
The simple test is the temperature of the forehead, the longer test is grow the culture from a sample from the throat.
But
you can have flu, pass it on and show no symptoms for two weeks.
This is indeed a PANDEMIC
divinda
Out of curiosity, but are the people on the cruise technically "in" Japan? Have they gone through immigration, or are they in a form of transit stage like in an airport (remember the Tom Hanks movie 'The Terminal')?
By not having them as "entered" into the country, this would technically reduce the responsibility of the Japanese government, and put much of the onus on the cruise company owners. Or at least, wouldn't it remove the "rights" of the passengers, which would otherwise be afforded to anyone legally in Japan?
rgcivilian1
If they got their money back, send them back to their port of departure, no need to have them enter Japan land and take that risk.