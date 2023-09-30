66th CWAJ Print Show to be held Oct 18-22

The College Women’s Association of Japan (CWAJ) will open the 66th CWAJ Print Show on Wednesday, October 18 and run through Sunday, October 22.

An online gallery will also be available. All art lovers are invited to view and purchase contemporary Japanese print art at the in-person show or online gallery.

The CWAJ Print Show, now in its 66th year, is a prestigious juried exhibition and sale of contemporary Japanese prints encompassing a wide range of styles and techniques by both well-established and up-and-coming artists. Prices range from 5,500 to 450,000 yen. On display will be 210 beautiful contemporary Japanese prints by 206 prominent artists.

This year’s show also includes a total of 27 new artists. All net proceeds from this exhibition and sale will go toward funding CWAJ Scholarship and Education Programs.

Online Gallery Date: October 24 (Tuesday）9:00 JST - October 29 (Sunday) 18:00

URL: https://cwaj-gallery.jp

Website: https://cwaj.org/print/find-us-at-print-show/

