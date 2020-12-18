About 670 vehicles still stranded in snow on Kanetsu Expressway

Vehicles are stranded on the snow-covered Kanetsu expressway in Minamiuonuma in Niigata Prefecture, on Friday morning.

About 670 vehicles remained stranded on a long stretch of highway north of Tokyo on Friday due to heavy snow, according to the road's operator, with police officers helping redirect vehicles to alternative routes.

Snow plows were deployed at hard-hit sections of the Kanetsu Expressway, which connects Tokyo and Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, while members of the Ground Self-Defense Force continued disaster relief work in affected areas after as many as 2,100 vehicles had been stranded on the highway.

As of 3 p.m., the 670 vehicles were stuck in the prefecture in the lane bound for Tokyo, according to East Nippon Expressway Co. The opposite lane also experienced congestion but this had eased by Friday morning.

"I hardly slept, and I was worried because I had absolutely no information (about the situation)," said a 48-year-old man who was driving to his home near the capital from Niigata Prefecture.

Food, fuel, blankets and portable toilets were distributed to drivers of stuck vehicles.

Some vehicles were caught in the snow on the highway between Niigata and Gunma prefectures on Wednesday night. The number of stranded cars increased through Thursday as those coming behind could not escape and snow continued to fall heavily.

Many people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight as the year's most intense cold spell, which began Wednesday, continued to disrupt road and train services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast that heavy snow will continue to fall through Friday in the affected region, mainly in areas on the Sea of Japan coast, and warned that slippery roads could cause further traffic disruptions.

According to the police and highway operator, the line of cars stretched up to 16.5 kilometers at one point Thursday.

