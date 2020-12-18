About 670 vehicles still stranded in snow on Kanetsu Expressway

About 670 vehicles remained stranded on a long stretch of highway north of Tokyo on Friday due to heavy snow, according to the road's operator, with police officers helping redirect vehicles to alternative routes.
Snow plows were deployed at hard-hit sections of the Kanetsu Expressway, which connects Tokyo and Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, while members of the Ground Self-Defense Force continued disaster relief work in affected areas after as many as 2,100 vehicles had been stranded on the highway.
As of 3 p.m., the 670 vehicles were stuck in the prefecture in the lane bound for Tokyo, according to East Nippon Expressway Co. The opposite lane also experienced congestion but this had eased by Friday morning.
"I hardly slept, and I was worried because I had absolutely no information (about the situation)," said a 48-year-old man who was driving to his home near the capital from Niigata Prefecture.
Food, fuel, blankets and portable toilets were distributed to drivers of stuck vehicles.
Some vehicles were caught in the snow on the highway between Niigata and Gunma prefectures on Wednesday night. The number of stranded cars increased through Thursday as those coming behind could not escape and snow continued to fall heavily.
Many people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight as the year's most intense cold spell, which began Wednesday, continued to disrupt road and train services.
The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast that heavy snow will continue to fall through Friday in the affected region, mainly in areas on the Sea of Japan coast, and warned that slippery roads could cause further traffic disruptions.
According to the police and highway operator, the line of cars stretched up to 16.5 kilometers at one point Thursday.© KYODO
Monty
Wow! That is really tough!
I hope that everyone is safe and didn't catch a cold.
Drink 熱燗 when you arrive at home to warm you up!
Reckless
Man, what a nightmare. I used to drive to the Mt. Fuji area for day trips from Tokyo and always dreaded the traffic jams back at night. 3 hours of foot on the brake. I hope these people get home safely soon.
nandakandamanda
Kudos to all those working in abominable conditions to try and loosen the logjam.
Once the sun comes out though, this will all magically solve itself. Power of Nature vs Power of Humanity.
nandakandamanda
This will be their third night stuck in the snow.
Cricky
Why in a snow storm do people think "I might go for a drive?" its a disaster waiting to happen. The clock is running on these people
Goodlucktoyou
It happens every year. We pay a lot of city tax for what? How about sending the 10 billion local hall workers who spend all their time in aircon offices faxing tons of paper to other office workers, to put on a snow jacket and shovel some snow?
good job JSDF though.
Monty
It is absolutely weird to see, if you wish Safety and Good Health for people, that posters here gives you a downvote.
Something is really wrong with some Guys here!