7,000 spend night at Hokkaido airport as heavy snow halts flights, trains

Around 7,000 people were forced to spend the night at Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport on Sunday as 56 flights connecting the northern Japan hub with other major cities were canceled amid heavy snow, the operator Hokkaido Airports Co said.

Sapporo logged 54 centimeters of snowfall in the 24 hours through 7 p.m. Sunday, a record high for January, according to the Hokkaido government.

Over 500 train services were canceled Sunday as snow was removed, including those serving New Chitose Airport, and linking Sapporo with Asahikawa and Hakodate, affecting about 130,000 people, JR Hokkaido said. Some train services continued to be suspended on Monday.

In Sapporo, an underground walkway in the vicinity of Sapporo Station remained open overnight for those facing difficulties getting home, with approximately 340 people having sheltered there as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Eight men were reported missing on Sunday night but were found the following morning at around 9:40 a.m. while descending a mountain in Hirakawa, Aomori Prefecture, on their snowmobiles. There were no reports of injuries or ill health.

According to local police, the eight, believed to be snowmobiling enthusiasts from the northeastern prefecture, left their homes on Sunday morning. One had contacted his family to say they were at a ranch before communication was temporarily lost.

