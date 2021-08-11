Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man uses a portable fan in Tokyo.
national

7,943 taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke from Aug 2-8

TOKYO

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday that 7,943 people were taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke symptoms between Aug 2 and Aug 8.

The number was nearly 2,000 more than the previous week, the agency said. Of the number, 14 died, the agency said. The agency said that 4,373 cases were people aged 63 and over.

So far this year, the number of people treated for heatstroke at hospitals has surpassed 30,000, which is 10,000 more than the same time last year, the agency said.

Health ministry officials continue to urge people, especially the elderly, to drink plenty of water and use the air conditioner when they sleep at night. They are also wearing people to lift their face masks when they are outside, if no one is nearby.

