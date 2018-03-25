Newsletter Signup Register / Login
7 climbers fall from mountain ridge in central Japan

NAGANO

Seven climbers fell from a mountain ridge in central Japan on Sunday, leaving four with non-life threatening injuries and three showing no vital signs, police said.

The incident occurred on the south ridge of Mt Amida in the Yatsugatake mountain range straddling Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures. All seven have been taken off the mountain, police said.

The incident came to light after another climber contacted the police around 8:35 a.m.

The seven belonged to the same group from the Kansai region in western Japan, the police said. At the time of the accident, they were heading toward the 2,805-meter peak of Mt Amida and were roped together.

A local alpine guide said the route they had taken was one used by experienced climbers. As it had been snowing a few days ago, the area remains under snow, necessitating the use of winter clothing and gear, the guide said.

