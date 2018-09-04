7 dead, 200 injured after typhoon batters western Japan; 3,000 stranded at Kansai airport

A truck is toppled by typhoon winds on the Seto Ohashi bridge in Sakade.

By Kyoko Hasegawa

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years tore across the west of the country Tuesday, killing seven people and injuring at least 200 with violent winds and heavy rainfall.

The strong gusts ripped sheeting from rooftops, overturned trucks on bridges and swept a tanker anchored in Osaka Bay into a bridge to Kansai International Airport.

The damage to the bridge left the airport cut off from the mainland, with around 3,000 people stranded inside the facility, public broadcaster NHK reported.

High waves whipped up by the storm also flooded parts of the airport, where all flights were cancelled, and the severe weather caused power outages and travel chaos across much of the country.

Typhoon Jebi made landfall around noon, slamming into the west of the country with winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour.

The fast-moving storm quickly crossed the mainland, and by nightfall was heading out to sea from Ishikawa in central Japan.

Local media reported at least seven deaths in the storm, including a 71-year-old man killed in western Shiga Prefecture after being trapped under a warehouse that collapsed in strong wind. The other deaths were reported in Mie and Osaka.

NHK said at least 200 people had suffered minor injuries in the storm.

In Osaka, television footage showed the large tanker smashing into the bridge connecting the city of Izumisano with Kansai airport, with the superstructure smashing away part of the bridge.

NHK also showed footage of a 100-meter-tall ferris wheel in Osaka spinning furiously in the strong wind despite being switched off.

"I've never seen such a thing," a 19-year-old boy at the scene told the public broadcaster.

Elsewhere, the winds whipped away part of the ceiling from Kyoto station and peeled off multi-storey scaffolding on a building in Osaka.

The storm left more than one million households without power and evacuation advisories were issued at one point for nearly 1.2 million people, with another 16,000 under stronger -- though still not mandatory -- evacuation orders.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had urged people to evacuate early and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents, after the weather agency warned of landslides, flooding and violent winds, as well as high tides, lightning and tornadoes.

"I urge the Japanese people to take action to protect your lives, including preparing and evacuating early," he said.

Elementary and junior high schools in the storm's path were closed while regional businesses also reacted quickly, with Universal Studios Japan in Osaka shutting down for Tuesday along with factories for several large manufacturers.

Nearly 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and arriving at Nagoya and Osaka, along with ferries, local train services and some bullet train lines.

Jebi had a similar trajectory to Typhoon Cimaron which made landfall on August 23, disrupting transport but causing limited damage and few injuries.

Japan is regularly struck by major storms during the summer and autumn.

The country has been sweating through a record deadly heatwave that followed devastating rain in parts of central and western Japan that killed over 200 people.

The sustained rain caused widespread flooding and landslides in July, devastating entire villages and forcing thousands from their homes. The flooding and landslides proved so deadly in part because many people did not heed evacuation warnings, which are not mandatory.

Since the disaster, authorities have urged people to take the warnings more seriously and prepare to leave home immediately they are issued.

© 2018 AFP