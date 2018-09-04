7 dead, 200 injured after typhoon batters western Japan; 3,000 stranded at Kansai airport

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years tore across the west of the country Tuesday, killing seven people and injuring at least 200 with violent winds and heavy rainfall.
The strong gusts ripped sheeting from rooftops, overturned trucks on bridges and swept a tanker anchored in Osaka Bay into a bridge to Kansai International Airport.
The damage to the bridge left the airport cut off from the mainland, with around 3,000 people stranded inside the facility, public broadcaster NHK reported.
High waves whipped up by the storm also flooded parts of the airport, where all flights were cancelled, and the severe weather caused power outages and travel chaos across much of the country.
Typhoon Jebi made landfall around noon, slamming into the west of the country with winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour.
The fast-moving storm quickly crossed the mainland, and by nightfall was heading out to sea from Ishikawa in central Japan.
Local media reported at least seven deaths in the storm, including a 71-year-old man killed in western Shiga Prefecture after being trapped under a warehouse that collapsed in strong wind. The other deaths were reported in Mie and Osaka.
NHK said at least 200 people had suffered minor injuries in the storm.
In Osaka, television footage showed the large tanker smashing into the bridge connecting the city of Izumisano with Kansai airport, with the superstructure smashing away part of the bridge.
NHK also showed footage of a 100-meter-tall ferris wheel in Osaka spinning furiously in the strong wind despite being switched off.
"I've never seen such a thing," a 19-year-old boy at the scene told the public broadcaster.
Elsewhere, the winds whipped away part of the ceiling from Kyoto station and peeled off multi-storey scaffolding on a building in Osaka.
The storm left more than one million households without power and evacuation advisories were issued at one point for nearly 1.2 million people, with another 16,000 under stronger -- though still not mandatory -- evacuation orders.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had urged people to evacuate early and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents, after the weather agency warned of landslides, flooding and violent winds, as well as high tides, lightning and tornadoes.
"I urge the Japanese people to take action to protect your lives, including preparing and evacuating early," he said.
Elementary and junior high schools in the storm's path were closed while regional businesses also reacted quickly, with Universal Studios Japan in Osaka shutting down for Tuesday along with factories for several large manufacturers.
Nearly 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and arriving at Nagoya and Osaka, along with ferries, local train services and some bullet train lines.
Jebi had a similar trajectory to Typhoon Cimaron which made landfall on August 23, disrupting transport but causing limited damage and few injuries.
Japan is regularly struck by major storms during the summer and autumn.
The country has been sweating through a record deadly heatwave that followed devastating rain in parts of central and western Japan that killed over 200 people.
The sustained rain caused widespread flooding and landslides in July, devastating entire villages and forcing thousands from their homes. The flooding and landslides proved so deadly in part because many people did not heed evacuation warnings, which are not mandatory.
Since the disaster, authorities have urged people to take the warnings more seriously and prepare to leave home immediately they are issued.© 2018 AFP
Michael Jackson
"...and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents.". Ahahahahahaaaa WTF are they going to do? Blatant lip service.
savethegaijin
The wind was so bad in western Tokyo yesterday that I had to literally hold my 4 year old daughter and run with a broken umbrella home from her bus stop from youchien in a downpour. I can only imagine how much worse it was for those out west. Scary.
bones
I can only imagine what that truck driver was thinking when the truck went up on the bridge!!!!!
Bungle
Part of the problem re: logistics is that Japanese hauliage companies opt for hard-sided trailers as opposed to the canvas ones used in Europe, where it is possible to stow the canvas walls thus permitting the wind to pass straight through an (unladen) trailer.
thepersoniamnow
Have some crazy footage from my 10th floor in Osaka of the storm yesterday. Hattori Ryokuji Koen has been absolutely wrecked. Massive 50 foot trees have been pulled out of the ground and are strewn around like chopsticks.
Many of my colleagues have had damage to their homes. Theres a big difference between an old Japanese house and マンション type buildings in typhoons.
A lot of people have wrecked houses and cars. Its a pretty sad clean up day.
Maria
They keep naming the '93 typhoon as being the worst one before this one. how does they gauge this, overall?
That was my first typhoon, and the last one I have taken lightly - I even went out to the shops during the worst of it, on my bike, as rivers of water gushed in the streets, blithe idiot that I was. People with no experience of typhoons don't realise how dangerous they are.
The one after that is one I remember - in the mid- to late-90s - as it made a massive hole in my kitchen ceiling that the landlords didn't repair for months.
This one was scary, my building was swaying. I am glad it wasn't worse.
Yubaru
I hope folks like this learn from this experience.
Using an umbrella during a typhoon can be extremely dangerous, not to mention holding on to a 4 year old too.
Better to wear a poncho, or some type of rain gear, other than an umbrella!
Yubaru
This is only about mainland. The power of the winds, and amount of rain, rank it as being the "worst" along with reported damage, deaths, and injuries. But believe me, we have had plenty worse one's down here.
And even people with experience do stupid crap during typhoons too, purely because they think they "know". Better the scared rookie, they are at least smart enough to take cover. If you ever come to Okinawa during a typhoon you will know what I am talking about!
kurisupisu
It’s extremely dangerous in cities to be out during high winds as signs and awnings are liable to take off-I was almost killed by a sign whipping through the air and landing behind me...,
cracaphat
That was a no joke typhoon. Twas the first time to experience a blackout in Japan,albeit short.