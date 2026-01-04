 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock
national

7 elderly people taken to hospital after choking on mochi on first three days of year; one dies

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Fire Department said Sunday that seven men and women aged 80-96 were taken to hospital after choking on mochi on the first three days of the new year.

One of them, a woman in her 80s, died. According to the fire department, she choked on daifuku (rice cake) at her home in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at around 1:10 a.m. on Jan 1. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, TV Asahi reported.

Last year during the same period, nine people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi. Two of them later died.

Health authorities have called for caution against mochi-related accidents, such as moistening your throat with tea or soup before eating mochi, cutting it into small, easy-to-eat pieces, and not swallowing it in a hurry, but chewing it slowly before swallowing it.

During the New Year period, families traditionally cook ozoni soup and put the rice cakes in the vegetable broth.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo