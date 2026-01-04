7 elderly people taken to hospital after choking on mochi on first three days of year; one dies

The Tokyo Fire Department said Sunday that seven men and women aged 80-96 were taken to hospital after choking on mochi on the first three days of the new year.

One of them, a woman in her 80s, died. According to the fire department, she choked on daifuku (rice cake) at her home in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at around 1:10 a.m. on Jan 1. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, TV Asahi reported.

Last year during the same period, nine people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi. Two of them later died.

Health authorities have called for caution against mochi-related accidents, such as moistening your throat with tea or soup before eating mochi, cutting it into small, easy-to-eat pieces, and not swallowing it in a hurry, but chewing it slowly before swallowing it.

During the New Year period, families traditionally cook ozoni soup and put the rice cakes in the vegetable broth.

