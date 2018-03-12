Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7 fetuses found under floor of unoccupied Tokyo house

3 Comments
TOKYO

Seven fetuses preserved in jars filled with what appeared to be formalin have been found under the floor of an unoccupied house once lived in by an obstetrician in Tokyo, police said Monday.

A woman who recently bought the house in Bunkyo Ward asked a company to renovate the 80-year-old house, and the company found the jars while exterminating termites on Thursday.

The woman in her 30s called the police on Sunday to report the bodies.

The police believe the fetuses were those of stillbirths and abortions and there is no criminal act involved.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

the fetuses were those of stillbirths and abortions and there is no criminal act involved.

Japan just gets stranger by the day!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"no criminal act involved"

Yet every other day we read about people getting charged with "improper disposal of a corpse".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Stepoutside: You beat me to it. However, I would imagine this has to do with the legal definition of a body/corpse. That definition probably doesn't include fetuses.

*I'm not saying this is correct or reasonable, I'm just providing a plausible explanation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Castles

Hamamatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In The City (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo