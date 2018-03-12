7 fetuses found under floor of unoccupied Tokyo house

Seven fetuses preserved in jars filled with what appeared to be formalin have been found under the floor of an unoccupied house once lived in by an obstetrician in Tokyo, police said Monday.

A woman who recently bought the house in Bunkyo Ward asked a company to renovate the 80-year-old house, and the company found the jars while exterminating termites on Thursday.

The woman in her 30s called the police on Sunday to report the bodies.

The police believe the fetuses were those of stillbirths and abortions and there is no criminal act involved.

