7 foreign tourists feared missing at Furano ski resort in Hokkaido

Seven foreign tourists who were likely backcountry skiing at the Furano ski resort in Hokkaido are missing, police said Thursday.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3:40 p.m. from someone who reported getting lost while skiing outside designated areas. The call had been made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

Mountain rescuers are searching the area where the tourists are believed to be.

The temperature was minus 13.8 C as of 10 p.m. in Furano, according to the weather agency.

The central Hokkaido ski resort, known for its fluffy snow, is particularly popular among foreign tourists.

© KYODO