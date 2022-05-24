7 from U.S. arrive in Japan for 1st test tour before tourism reopening

Seven people from the United States arrived in Japan Tuesday as part of the first small-scale test tours in the government's planned gradual reopening to inbound tourists from June.
The seven -- six from Hawaii and another from Los Angeles -- landed at Narita airport outside Tokyo and will participate in tours employing coronavirus countermeasures.
Japan's inbound tourist numbers have hit record lows since the government temporarily imposed pandemic border restrictions in December 2020. The Japan Business Federation, a business lobby known as Keidanren, has recently called for "realistic discussions" on reopening.
The seven will be split into two itineraries. One includes Tochigi Prefecture's Nikko Toshogu shrine and Zenkoji temple in Nagano Prefecture, while the other features Iwate Prefecture's Hanamakionsen hot spring resort and the Mogami River in Yamagata Prefecture.
People from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore are eligible for the test tours, which involve about 50 individuals, including travel agency officials, split across 15 groups sightseeing in 12 prefectures.
As part of infection prevention measures, groups will comprise no more than four people, with participants asked to wear masks when visiting tourist spots or using transportation.
A correspondence system will also be set up for cases where someone tests positive mid-tour.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan totaled 31.88 million in 2019, hitting the highest level on record. Conversely, pandemic border controls made 2021 the lowest since comparable data were made available in 1964, with just 245,900 foreign nationals entering the country.
Despite plans for some restrictions to be eased, including doubling the maximum daily limit on eligible overseas arrivals to 20,000 from June, no date for lifting tourist entry restrictions has been indicated.
Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, estimates that if the government does apply the 20,000-person cap, then the economic effect from foreign students, people staying long term and tourists would add 8.13 trillion yen to the economy a year.
Amid a worldwide trend to accept vaccinated tourists without quarantine measures, Japan takes differing measures depending on where people have come from.
From June, travelers to Japan from countries and regions with a low risk of transmission will no longer be required to have quarantine checks or self-isolate at home, regardless of whether they have had three COVID-19 vaccines.
In December 2020, Japan temporarily suspended all new arrivals by foreign nationals to prevent the spread of infections. Following a brief relaxation of the measures, in November 2021, entries were suspended again in response to the Omicron variant's sudden emergence.
March 2022 saw borders reopened to business travelers, technical intern trainees and other non-tourist entries.
Relaxations have since included raising the daily arrivals cap and shortening or excluding people from quarantine requirements based on certain factors, including vaccination status.© KYODO
thelonius
It’s amazing that they even found seven people to go along with this nonsense.
obladi
I welcome back tourism to Japan. let's get this economy going again!
Daninthepan
Is that true? I thought everybody including Japanese nationals and residents had to have three vaccines. You don't have to sel-isolate if you test negative.
thepersoniamnow
Cmon they should do these tests in secret, its kinda embarassing…
That being said most of us Japanese are 70 years old and counting so these kinds of measures probably are for them (and the oyajis making the policy)
Rain Man
Niiiiiiceeeeee!
thepersoniamnow
Daninthepan
Nobody HAS to be vaccinated here.
Thats in the free west.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Did they choose these 7 for their particular look so no one knows they are foreign? Diversity and inclusiveness please. Lol
Rain Man
Great to hear Japan won’t be imposing mandatory vaccination or quarantine on any travellers from low risk countries from June, sense and consent - nice!
Asiaman7
How could the J government organize a tour so quickly?I wonder whether these tours are subsidized by the J government.
finally rich
did they win the lottery or something? or just visiting some random country?
miss_oikawa
You just couldn't make it up...
Newgirlintown
Hope they don’t get coronavirus while they’re here!
Cricky
That’s their poster photo of opening the borders? Might want to reassess the advertising/ propaganda agency contract. Ukrainian refugee’s looked more relaxed.
Pim
Have they been profiled? Most of them look like Japanese people to me.
Ken
From the pic and also from Hawaii,me thinks that they have roots in Japan and probably swung on the chance or were chosen for a subsidized tour and will have the chance to visit hometown while at it.I doubt a random tourist would want to come given the restrictions.
KariHaruka
JTB employees?....
wolfshine
These aren't Americans hahahahahaha they're literally paying Japanese people to stand there and stage this as a means of damage control.
Kenchi
my guess is that they are heavily subsidized to the point where they are probably free for the travelers themselves
purple_depressed_bacon
What a diverse group of "tourists". Is the Japanese government really going to stoop to such low means of propaganda in order to save face in the international community? I mean they could have at least thrown in a token Caucasian if they were already going to be un-PC about this whole farce.
anon99999
What is the logic or science in keeping this group so segregated and controlled ( how much so yet to be clearly defined) when everyone else on the same plane from the same place is out in the community as normal. It is ridiculous. So many questions. When they visit somewhere will they be kept apart from everyone else in the area. Will they be confined to their hotel at night on quarantined off floors . Can they freely go into the nearby convenience store. Such small groups do they travel everywhere in private mini bus or car. I suspect in reality they will not be so totally isolated from those around them as they go around making the whole point of this pointless idea even further pointless.