 Japan Today
national

7 injured after man in 80s drives car into credit union in Hyogo

KOBE

Seven people suffered minor injuries after a minivehicle driven by an 83-year-old man crashed into a credit union in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Wednesday morning, local police said.

The driver, a resident of the prefecture, was quoted by police as saying he mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal when he tried to drive away from the parking lot of the Kamino branch of the Tanyo Shinkin Bank in the city of Kakogawa.

The vehicle broke through the glass facade and came to a stop after its entire body had entered the branch building.

