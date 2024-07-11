7 injured in explosion on anchored vessel in southwestern Japan

Seven men were injured Thursday in an explosion on a vessel anchored at a dock at a cement plant in southwestern Japan, according to the local police and fire department.
Of the seven, at least three were severely burned following the explosion on a 500-ton, 60-meter-long cargo ship loaded with soil, they said.
Firefighters received a call at around 9:40 a.m. reporting that an explosion had occurred on a vessel and some people were injured at the plant, which belongs to Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corp., in Fukuoka Prefecture.
The explosion occurred when a hatch on the vessel was opened but no fire broke out, the police said.
A 51-year-old man at an auto parts company, located about 100 meters away from the scene, heard a loud boom.
"I was surprised," he said. "We panicked in the office."© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
So, the details in the article are very sketchy.
Where was the soil from?
Not answered.
What type of discharge occurred to burn people.
Something in the cargo ignited.
What?
Not answered.
Hardly investigative reporting …
Speed
Where exactly in Southwestern Japan? Just because it isn't in Tokyo, doesn't mean it has to be so vague.