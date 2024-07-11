7 injured in explosion on anchored vessel in southwestern Japan

Photo taken on Thursday from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the vessel on which an explosion occurred.

Seven men were injured Thursday in an explosion on a vessel anchored at a dock at a cement plant in southwestern Japan, according to the local police and fire department.

Of the seven, at least three were severely burned following the explosion on a 500-ton, 60-meter-long cargo ship loaded with soil, they said.

Firefighters received a call at around 9:40 a.m. reporting that an explosion had occurred on a vessel and some people were injured at the plant, which belongs to Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corp., in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The explosion occurred when a hatch on the vessel was opened but no fire broke out, the police said.

A 51-year-old man at an auto parts company, located about 100 meters away from the scene, heard a loud boom.

"I was surprised," he said. "We panicked in the office."

