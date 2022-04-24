Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers from a stricken tour boat are taken to ambulances in Shari, Hokkaido, after being found Sunday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

7 people from stricken Hokkaido tour boat found; 4 unresponsive

0 Comments
SAPPORO

The Japan Coast guard said seven people believed to be among 26 passengers and crew aboard a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula were found early Sunday, with four confirmed to be in a nonresponsive state.

Authorities announced the four were discovered early Sunday, and then updated the figure to seven later, while not providing details on the status of the latter three.

A helicopter and patrol boats continue the search for the vessel, named the Kazu I, which reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday off Japan's northernmost main island.

The vessel then told its operator it was tilting 30 degrees around 2 p.m. before losing contact, according to the JCG.

Twenty-two adult passengers, two children and two crew were on board when the boat left port and all were believed to be wearing life jackets.

The incident occurred while the boat was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula.

Water temperatures in the area have been around 2 C to 4 C in recent days and high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

According to the JCG's regional station in Abashiri, last June the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port. No one was injured in that incident.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog