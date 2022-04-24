7 people from stricken Hokkaido tour boat found; 4 unresponsive

Passengers from a stricken tour boat are taken to ambulances in Shari, Hokkaido, after being found Sunday morning.

The Japan Coast guard said seven people believed to be among 26 passengers and crew aboard a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula were found early Sunday, with four confirmed to be in a nonresponsive state.

Authorities announced the four were discovered early Sunday, and then updated the figure to seven later, while not providing details on the status of the latter three.

A helicopter and patrol boats continue the search for the vessel, named the Kazu I, which reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday off Japan's northernmost main island.

The vessel then told its operator it was tilting 30 degrees around 2 p.m. before losing contact, according to the JCG.

Twenty-two adult passengers, two children and two crew were on board when the boat left port and all were believed to be wearing life jackets.

The incident occurred while the boat was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula.

Water temperatures in the area have been around 2 C to 4 C in recent days and high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

According to the JCG's regional station in Abashiri, last June the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port. No one was injured in that incident.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.

© KYODO