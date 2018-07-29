Newsletter Signup Register / Login
7 people, including 2-year-old girl, injured at Iwate fireworks festival

IWATE

Seven people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured at a fireworks festival in Ninohe, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred just after the festival began at around 7:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. About 1,000 people were attending the festival, organizers said.

Witnesses said that a batch of fireworks were launched, then suddenly fell back down upon spectators and exploded.

Six of the seven injured people were treated at the scene for light injuries, while the seventh, a high school girl, was taken to hospital, where she was in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police are questioning organizers to try and determine what went wrong.

