Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7-year-old boy dies after choking while eating school lunch

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

A 7-year-old boy died after choking on a quail egg in his school lunch at an elementary school in Miyama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday.

According to the Miyama City Board of Education, the boy began eating his lunch at around 12:30 p.m. when he suddenly stood up and looked like he was going to vomit, local media quoted a teacher as saying.

The teacher tried to help him clear his throat by holding his abdomen and striking his back. However, the child began losing strength and could not stand up.

He was taken to a hospital in Kurume City by helicopter, but died shortly after arrival. It is believed that the boy choked on a quail egg simmered in a miso oden dish served. The quail egg was about two centimeters in diameter.

A spokesperson for the Miyama City Board of Education said at a press conference: “We deeply regret what has happened and will work to prevent a recurrence. Quail eggs will no longer be used in school lunches.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

this is quite regrettable and sad, but I think a Heimlich maneuver would have helped save the child.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I've never thought about it before, but a quail egg, whole, is just about the perfect size to be a choking hazard.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This so sad, and 100% preventable. How is possible for Japanese schools staff not to taught to provide basic life-saving techniques? Heimlich maneuver and CPR etc… Unbelievable!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog