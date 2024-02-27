7-year-old boy dies after choking while eating school lunch

A 7-year-old boy died after choking on a quail egg in his school lunch at an elementary school in Miyama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday.

According to the Miyama City Board of Education, the boy began eating his lunch at around 12:30 p.m. when he suddenly stood up and looked like he was going to vomit, local media quoted a teacher as saying.

The teacher tried to help him clear his throat by holding his abdomen and striking his back. However, the child began losing strength and could not stand up.

He was taken to a hospital in Kurume City by helicopter, but died shortly after arrival. It is believed that the boy choked on a quail egg simmered in a miso oden dish served. The quail egg was about two centimeters in diameter.

A spokesperson for the Miyama City Board of Education said at a press conference: “We deeply regret what has happened and will work to prevent a recurrence. Quail eggs will no longer be used in school lunches.

