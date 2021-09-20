Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7-year-old boy drowns in river in Shiga Prefecture

3 Comments
OTSU, Shiga

A 7-year-old boy drowned after being swept away by a strong current in a river in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the boy got into difficulties while swimming in the Ado River at around 2:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy, who was from Kyoto, had been at the river with his father and younger brother.

A fisherman found the boy’s body 20 minutes later, wedged between rocks about 450 meters downstream from where he disappeared.

The boy was taken to hospital by helicopter but died about two hours after arrival.

I think he was actually dead when the man found him wedged between rocks twenty minutes later.

Japanese people in general cannot swim.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Children that young should be supervised carefully if swimming in rivers or the sea because the current at times can be really strong! It’s one thing to be a good swimmer in a swimming pool but another to swim out in nature! Most Japanese don’t realize this and get into trouble.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm just wondering why the kid wasnt wearing a lifejacket as many kids do here? Or was he?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

