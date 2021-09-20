7-year-old boy drowns in river in Shiga Prefecture

A 7-year-old boy drowned after being swept away by a strong current in a river in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the boy got into difficulties while swimming in the Ado River at around 2:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy, who was from Kyoto, had been at the river with his father and younger brother.

A fisherman found the boy’s body 20 minutes later, wedged between rocks about 450 meters downstream from where he disappeared.

The boy was taken to hospital by helicopter but died about two hours after arrival.

© Japan Today