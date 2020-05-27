Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7-year-old boy survives fall from 5th-floor window in Tokyo

TOKYO

A seven-year-old boy survived a fall from the window of a fifth-floor office in a building in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to police, a passerby called 119 just past 2 p.m. and said a boy had fallen from a building near Shinjuku-Gyoenmae subway station, Fuji TV reported. The boy was reportedly conscious and could talk as he was taken to hospital. He was not seriously injured, police said.

Police believe the boy accidentally tumbled out of an open window and are questioning his mother, who was with him at the time. The fifth floor of the building is where the family operates their company.

