7-year-old girl dies after falling into river while walking her dog in Yamanashi Prefecture

YAMANASHI

A 7-year-old girl drowned after she fell into a river and drowned in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said the girl, Yuzuki Fujiki, was walking her dog with three friends along the left bank of the Kamanashi River that runs through the city at around 4:10 p.m. when she lost her footing, fell into the river and was swept away, NTV reported.

A passerby called 110, and the police and fire department searched for her. At 4:48 p.m., a fire department helicopter spotted Yuzuki. She was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

