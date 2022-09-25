7-year-old girl missing in Chiba Prefecture

Photo of Saya Minami, who has been missing since Friday

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday issued an appeal to the public for any information concerning a seven-year-old girl who went missing on Friday.

According to police, Saya Minami and her mother were planning to go to a nearby park, Kyodo News reported. Saya left the house a few minutes ahead of her mother at around 11:30 a.m. and said she would see her at the park. Saya’s mother arrived at the park about five minutes later but there was no sign of her daughter. After a search of the area, she called 110.

Police said Saya's kickboard was found at another park near the one she and her mother were supposed to go to. Her shoes and socks were found 300 meters away at the edge of the Edo River.

Around 120 police, firefighters and divers searched the river and nearby area Saturday and resumed their search on Sunday morning.

Saya is about 115 cms tall, has short cropped hair and was wearing a pale pink T-shirt and blue shorts when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Matsudo police at 047-369-0110.

© Japan Today