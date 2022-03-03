70 Japanese volunteer to fight for Ukraine against Russia

Around 70 Japanese, mostly former members of the Self-Defense Forces, have answered the Ukrainian Embassy's since-deleted Twitter post soliciting volunteers to fight against invading Russian forces, an embassy official said Wednesday.
The embassy in Tokyo had posted the tweet on the same day that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on foreigners to be part of an international legion to be organized to help repel Russian forces.
Almost all Japanese who had applied as of Tuesday were men in their 20s to 60s. Their reasons for volunteering ranged from "not being able to forgive attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces" to "wanting to stop war as a Japanese," according to the official.
The recruitment post was deleted Wednesday, with the embassy now seeking volunteers to aid in such fields as medicine, disaster prevention, information technology and communications.
It is unclear why the post was deleted, but answering foreign military recruitment could run afoul of Japanese law against preparing or plotting to wage war privately on a foreign country.
When asked at a press conference about the recruitment by the Ukrainian Embassy on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno requested Japanese nationals to refrain from traveling to Ukraine "regardless of purpose."
The government spokesman noted that the government has already issued an evacuation advisory for the whole of Ukraine, adding that it has also informed the embassy of the advisory.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also acknowledged to reporters on Tuesday that he was aware of the Twitter recruitment by the embassy and referred to the Foreign Ministry's evacuation advisory for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Embassy said on Twitter that it had raised close to 2 billion yen ($17.4 million) in donations from more than 60,000 people in Japan as of Tuesday.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japanese citizen can not do that privately, need to be approved using many hankos from many officials to make it officially that nation in war and got specific order come from the top.
Simian Lane
Good for them, they have my full support and I salute their bravery. Most folks are scared of the nuclear threat but I’m not losing any sleep over it. And this is how the West’s mentality needs to change. They have become softened by wealth, their perceived freedoms; they have become too precious. But like a dog or bear, he smells fear, so you must be fearless. As Ukraine is - although hammering on about how brave the Ukrainians are, is a distraction too. Instead, we should be doing more to help them. And the worst thing we can be is scared. So don’t be. The West will defeat his sordid plans like this.
marc laden
Going to war with Russia is going to war with China.... Do not enter into this war... You are framed to do this... Look what is going behind the curtain .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZ7toz8ZgVQ
englisc aspyrgend
Good for those who volunteered, respect their honourable intent but unless they have military training or experience they are politely refused by the Ukrainians from what I have read in Ukrainian media. Given Japanese law, I can understand the removal of the post. Courageous individuals who quietly take them selves off to join up are another matter.
Ex service men from a number of countries are apparently on their way to help the Ukrainians.
Yrral
Englisc,when you headed over
Thomas Goodtime
As a Japanese what? I wish they would be a little clearer.
Little men with GI Joe syndrome.
Fighto!
Good for them, doing whatever they can to play a small part in helping free Ukraine from the fascist invaders Russia.
I hope and pray for their safety, and that of all Ukrainians and foreign freedom fighters.
marc laden
This is what is happening if the leader of the free world is weak and stupid ... Japanese should not involve in this war.... Next Soon China will invade Taiwan before the current US president in power... Japanese should take care own nation. Do not rely on Biden
Stay away from Ukraine ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOVG1U-iXJw
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
They wanted to stop war by volunteering to go to war ?
Clearly over compensation for a condominium complex.
Dangerous radical Japanese putting the entire country in danger of war between Russia and Japan.
Bad idea.
Japan is too involved in the war already.
Best to stay out of it and be silent.
Stop following USA guidance.
Yrral
War is hell, an hell hath no fury as Putin been scorned by Ukraine
didou
Most are ex JSDF members. Japan can not stop them going but if they go, Russia could take it as Japan is sending troops to fight and then retaliate. It is very risky for Japan. But I believe the Japanese law has and article that makes them under arrest when they will be back.
In the past, Japan has arrested some guys wanting to go to Syria
didou
By calling for volunteers, Ukraine will create a jihad country,
BeerDeliveryGuy
There are two ways to stop a war. Capitulate to the aggressor, or defeat him.