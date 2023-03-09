Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Airlines (JAL) flight attendants Photo: REUTERS file
national

70% of Japan flight attendants report photos taken of them secretly

7 Comments
TOKYO

Around 70 percent of flight attendants in Japan have reported that photos had been or likely had been taken of them surreptitiously, an aviation trade union said Thursday, calling for tougher penalties against the act.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their pictures had been secretly taken, while 33 percent said they were not sure but "believe" it has happened, with the combined result rising 9 percentage points from the previous survey in 2019, according to the Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions.

While most cabin crew reported face and full body pictures had been taken, others replied that they were "upskirted" or had their chest or behind photographed.

Twenty-nine percent said they had not been secretly photographed.

Regarding how the issue was dealt with, 57 percent said they did nothing. A smaller percentage gave the offender a verbal warning or asked for the picture to be deleted, the survey found.

Some flight attendants said they refrained from taking action because it "might offend the passenger" or that they were "afraid" to bring attention to their vulnerable position in relation to customers.

"It is a very serious issue," Akira Naito, chairman of the union association, said during a press conference. "Tougher penalties will deter" people from taking illicit photographs, he said.

The government is considering making upskirting and secretly taking pictures of genitals crimes punishable under the Penal Code.

The online survey, conducted between November and December last year, received responses from 1,573 flight attendants who belong to member unions.

Meanwhile, over half of the respondents said they were subjected to allegedly dangerous conduct. In a multiple choice question, 66 percent answered they faced "persistent complaints or reprimands" from passengers, while 54 percent had encountered people "deliberately" not wearing a mask despite antivirus rules.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

Uniform fetishism? Sick!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Is this really surprising? Probably more than 70% of all of us who are not flight attendants can reported that photos have been or likely have been taken of us surreptitiously sometime in our lives.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Twenty-nine percent said they had not been secretly photographed.

How would they known either way, if the filming was done in secret?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Isn't that part of marketing?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

How would they known either way, if the filming was done in secret?

Maybe they just pickup bad vibes from someone...

Along with illicit pictures, it is interesting that other risky behaviours cited by them is people "deliberately" not wearing a mask despite antivirus rules.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Maybe they just pickup bad vibes from someone...

Or another attendant saw it happen and told them, or a passenger, or the photo was found online or whatever.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I was on a plane yesterday. I found myself staring at the young sky mark attendants too. They were immaculate and pretty and the service is impeccable. They are so careful with moving the trolley, or handing you coffee, or flushing the toilet each time they go up to the bathroom. And they smile constantly. If flight service is an art, the Japanese have mastered it,

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

as in flushing and washing down the bathroom each time they are at end of the plane. Who else does that ?
-1 ( +1 / -2 )

They are stunning.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog