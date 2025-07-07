 Japan Today
Noto earthquake
Retsuko Hirata displays products at her shop at a provisional facility in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on June 3. Image: Kyodo
national

70% of shops hit by Noto quake see no prospects of rebuilding

1 Comment
KANAZAWA

Seventy percent of shops and restaurants currently operating from temporary facilities in the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula in central Japan have no prospects of returning to their original locations, a Kyodo News survey showed.

Nearly half of the 46 businesses facing difficulties cited a lack of funding as the main obstacle, amid falling customer numbers and sales following the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day last year.

The survey was based on interviews conducted in early June with 64 of some 70 businesses operating in 15 makeshift spaces or buildings offered rent-free in the region. More than 40 percent of the respondents saw their shops completely destroyed in the disaster.

Of the respondents, 40 said their income fell, with 33 of them citing fewer customers. Asked about their current concerns, 44 cited declines in customers and revenues, while 23 were worried about securing funds for restarting.

Retsuko Hirata, who runs a shop selling Japanese sake and clothing items at an arcade in Wajima, said revenue has dropped by 20 percent from before the quake.

"I am worried whether I can carry on my business as the number of tourists has dropped and the population continues to decline," she said.

The region facing the Sea of Japan has been a popular tourist destination for fresh seafood, hot spring spas and traditional artwork, including lacquerware.

The quake claimed more than 600 lives, including those who died from related health issues afterward, and caused over 160,000 houses to fully or partially collapse across Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui prefectures.

"I am worried whether I can carry on my business as the number of tourists has dropped and the population continues to decline,"

Exactly. Don't waste money rebuilding for the past when the future is a depopulated wasteland in much of northern Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

