70 suffer food poisoning at hot spring inn in Kyoto Prefecture

KYOTO

Seventy people who made day trips to a hot spring inn in Kyoto Prefecture have complained of food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, with norovirus detected in eight of them, the prefectural government said Saturday.

The prefectural government ordered the inn operator to suspend business for three days from Saturday. None of the 70 is in serious condition.

According to the prefecture, the 70 people -- men and women in their 20s to their 80s -- were in five different tour groups that had lunch at the hot spring inn Yumotokan in the city of Kyotango over a four-day period from Dec 20 to 23. The tours originated in neighboring Hyogo and Shiga prefectures.

The local government believes that the virus was transmitted to guests from an inn worker in whom the virus was also detected.

