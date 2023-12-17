Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

71-year-old woman falls to death while descending mountain in Kanagawa

3 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police said Sunday that a 71-year-old woman fell to her death while descending a mountain in the town of Yamakita.

Police said Harue Aoki, who lives in Kawasaki, died after falling 55 meters while descending Mount Azegamaru (1,292 meters high) on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Aoki had been climbing the mountain with a group of 13 people.

According to police reports, Aoki was descending a 60-centimeter-wide ridgeline at around 3 p.m. when she lost her footing and fell about 55 meters. When the prefecture’s mountain rescue unit recovered her body, Aoki was pronounced dead at the scene.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

That's gotta cast a pall over the atmosphere of the climbing party.

But a 60cm wide ridge? That's some scary stuff for a grandma!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

60cm is indeed pretty narrow. And 13 is a pretty big party. RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel