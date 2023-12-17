71-year-old woman falls to death while descending mountain in Kanagawa

Kanagawa Prefectural Police said Sunday that a 71-year-old woman fell to her death while descending a mountain in the town of Yamakita.

Police said Harue Aoki, who lives in Kawasaki, died after falling 55 meters while descending Mount Azegamaru (1,292 meters high) on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Aoki had been climbing the mountain with a group of 13 people.

According to police reports, Aoki was descending a 60-centimeter-wide ridgeline at around 3 p.m. when she lost her footing and fell about 55 meters. When the prefecture’s mountain rescue unit recovered her body, Aoki was pronounced dead at the scene.

© Japan Today