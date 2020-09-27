Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children study in a classroom where plastic sheets are installed on desks at an elementary school in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture in July. Photo: REUTERS file
national

72% of children in Japan feel stress over coronavirus pandemic: poll

0 Comments
TOKYO

More than 70 percent of schoolchildren in Japan feel stress as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, according to a survey by a state-run medical institute.

In response to a survey allowing multiple answers, 72 percent of elementary, junior high and senior high school students said thinking about the virus made them feel bad or affected their concentration, according to the National Center for Child Health and Development.

Nine percent of respondents, meanwhile, reported sometimes hurting themselves or using violence against family members or pets.

The survey also found that 32 percent would not wish it to be known if they or their family members become infected with the virus, while 47 percent believe most people would wish to keep it a secret.

Twenty-two percent said they would not want to play or hang out with those who have contracted the virus, even once they recover.

The center, a major hospital in Japan specializing in pediatrics, perinatal care, obstetrics and maternal medicine, conducted the online survey from June 15 to July 26 to examine the impact the pandemic has had on children.

It collected answers from a total of 6,772 people -- 981 children aged between 7 and 17, as well as 5,791 adults who have children aged 17 or younger.

Commenting on the results, Mayumi Hangai, a pediatrician and researcher at the center, said parents should let children express their feelings freely rather than scolding them for being irritated, using violence or taking other actions.

"Because it is natural that children get irritated (amid the virus spread), parents should understand that such feelings come from stress," Hangai said. "Parents' understanding would be the best way to reduce children's stress."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo