72-year-old man backs car into granddaughter, killing her

A five-year-old girl was fatally hit by a car driven by her 72-year-old grandfather as he was backing the vehicle in the parking lot of a family restaurant in Hiroshima City on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Royal Host’s Misawa restaurant in Hiroshima’s Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hajime Morioka told police he was trying to park his car when it struck his granddaughter, Saki Miyamoto, who had gotten out of the car and walked behind it.

Saki was sandwiched between Morioka’s vehicle and another parked car. She was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

There were no other passengers present in the car. Police said Morioka had taken Saki to the restaurant to have lunch together.

