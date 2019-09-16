73,000 households still without power in Chiba 1 week after typhoon

About 73,000 households were still without power in Chiba Prefecture on Monday, a week after Typhoon Faxai caused widespread blackouts across the region near Tokyo.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) said electricity could be restored to affected areas in the prefecture by Sept 27, saying the outage has been prolonged as the damage from the storm was worse than expected.
About 935,000 households in Chiba and six other prefectures were without power at its peak and the typhoon damaged more than 2,800 homes in the prefecture.
On Monday, heavy rain fell in the southern part of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba as some local residents were trying to repair their homes.
The cities of Tateyama and Minamiboso issued evacuation advisories to residents, though the advisories were lifted later in the day.
Ryota Takeda, minister for disaster management, inspected some affected areas and said the government is considering designating the typhoon as an extremely severe natural disaster that requires financial support for reconstruction.
TEPCO and rescue workers warned of the danger of fires caused by short circuits or other issues in areas where power was restored.
In the city of Chiba, a man in his 80s was injured Sunday afternoon while escaping from his two-story wooden home that had caught fire a few hours after he turned the power back on, local firefighters said. The man had returned from a relative's house because his home was in an area suffering a power outage.
Faxai made landfall near the city of Chiba on Sept 9, becoming one of the strongest recorded typhoons to hit the Kanto region of eastern Japan.© KYODO
19 Comments
Login to comment
Hervé L'Eisa
This is precisely why I have a back-up generator. Plan B.
kohakuebisu
I know it must be hard for those still without power, but to go from nearly a million down to 80,000 in a week is some pretty impressive repair work.
zichi
TEPCO have been spending much less money on its power supply infra structures. TEPCO should be sold off and left with only dealing with the nuclear disaster and decommissioning its other reactors in Fukushima and Niigata.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Wouldn't a "back-up" generator be Plan C? Plan be would just be a generator. Most people don't have that...
Osaka_Doug
I would be very unhappy indeed if I lived in this part of Chiba. Power is a basic lifeline governments need to put priority on supplying. My understanding is that the power repairs are outsourced. That's probably why it is taking so long. Please correct me if I am wrong.
I grew up in the countryside and every winter storms caused by fallen trees etc from the ice, wind, snow all caused power outages, but the power was back within a few days. When the local crews could not handle the work, other crews from other parts of the country were brought in. With all the logistics expertise here I would expect a faster result.
zichi
There were several collapsed pylons carrying the high voltage cables which can't be replaced within a week. That is major installations.
Kag
Keep some cash cause all electronic transactions isn't going to work.
Keep some bottled water for flushing and washing and then some for cooking and drinking. Cycle the drinking water once in a while to keep the water somewhat fresh.
Keep a portable gas stove so you can still cook when things are out.
Keep a couple of mobile batteries charged so you can keep your phone alive for some time.
There's only so much you can do especially so if you're living in rental apartments then you'll generally be less likely to keep emergency goods around the house.
Luckily summer temperatures are over otherwise there'll be a lot more reports of people getting heat stroke at home.
Tom
Rotting food is a major issue.
MarkX
Today driving on the Tohoku expressway, saw a whole convoy of SDF trucks heading down to Chiba. They had signs on the trucks explaining. But I think it’s a real shame it has taken a week before they were fully mobilized.
I agree with the above poster that said it’s the huge pylons that are the problem, but I still believe the gov’t at all levels are also very responsible for this. They sat on their hands and did nothing!
Derek Grebe
Now...if power cables were buried, like I suggested two weeks ago, would this chaos have happened? Pylons were blown down. It's pretty tricky to blow something down when it's underground.
zichi
Its very difficult to bury high voltage cables 200,000 volts plus. They have to placed in underground tunnels not just buried in the ground.
And burying high-voltage transmission lines — the kind usually strung from immense steel towers across long distances — can cost as much as $5 million per mile.
sf2k
time to bury those mess of wires
expat
1970's infrastructure...
The Avenger
After power is restored beware of power surges that can lead to electrical fires, which can damage or even destroy the entire home.
nandakandamanda
Yes, you can't just lift a fallen tower if it is under the weight of heavy power cables. Interestingly, toppling the enemy's transmission towers is seen as essential work for saboteurs.
Japan saw what the rest of the world was doing and started burying cables about thirty years ago, but as zichi points out, high voltage power cables are not something to mess around with. Even high in the sky, there are many who believe that living underneath or nearby is not good for the family health.
WA4TKG
High Tension Power Cables are strung ACROSS a major river here in Florida, straight from the power company.
Shall we bury those too?; we just had a couple major hurricanes blow through.
My power never even flickered. There are no simple answers.
wanderlust
Surprised that neither Honda, Yamaha nor Subaru have exerted a bit of CSR power and offered to provide portable generators to these areas. They are the big 3 makers of 3-5kW portable generators or invertors.
Strikebreaker555
Blame it on Abe and hope for a landslide victory in the next election for the CDP.
kurisupisu
Maybe it is time to decentralize power generation?