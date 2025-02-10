73-year-old man dies after falling off roof while removing snow from vacant house

A 73-year-old man died Sunday after he fell off the roof of a vacant house while removing snow in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture.

According to police, Gunji Ichiyama and three other people were removing snow from the roof at around 8 a.m. when he apparently lost his footing and fell to the ground, NTV reported.

The others found him 30 minutes later on his back buried in a pile of snow on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 1.7 meters of snow had fallen in the area by 9 a.m. Sunday.

