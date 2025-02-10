 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

73-year-old man dies after falling off roof while removing snow from vacant house

0 Comments
NIIGATA

A 73-year-old man died Sunday after he fell off the roof of a vacant house while removing snow in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture.

According to police, Gunji Ichiyama and three other people were removing snow from the roof at around 8 a.m. when he apparently lost his footing and fell to the ground, NTV reported. 

The others found him 30 minutes later on his back buried in a pile of snow on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but was later confirmed dead.  

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 1.7 meters of snow had fallen in the area by 9 a.m. Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog