73-year-old woman drowns while scuba diving off Mie coast

MIE

A 73-year-old woman drowned while she was she was scuba diving with a group off the coast of Owase, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police and the coast guard, the woman, who lived in Nagoya, was part of a group of five with two diving instructors, Kyodo News reported. They left shore at around 10 a.m. 

One of the diving instructors told police the woman somehow got separated from the rest of the group and she was found on the seabed at a depth of about 22 meters at around 10:25 a.m. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 12 noon.

