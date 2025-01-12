74-year-old man found dead after snow falls on him from roof in Toyama

A 74-year-old man was found dead after possibly being hit by snow falling from the roof of a barn in Oyabe City, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

A neighbor of the man called police at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and said he had found his neighbor buried in snow, TV Asahi reported.

According to the police, Yoshinobu Sunada, who lived alone, was found lying face down beside a barn on his property. Most of his body was covered in snow when he was found.

Police said a snow plow was near where Sunada was found, and although it was turned on, it had run out of fuel and had stopped.

Police believe that Sunada died after being hit by snow that fell from the roof of the barn.

© Japan Today