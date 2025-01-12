 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

74-year-old man found dead after snow falls on him from roof in Toyama

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A 74-year-old man was found dead after possibly being hit by snow falling from the roof of a barn in Oyabe City, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

A neighbor of the man called police at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and said he had found his neighbor buried in snow, TV Asahi reported.

According to the police, Yoshinobu Sunada, who lived alone, was found lying face down beside a barn on his property. Most of his body was covered in snow when he was found.

Police said a snow plow was near where Sunada was found, and although it was turned on, it had run out of fuel and had stopped.

Police believe that Sunada died after being hit by snow that fell from the roof of the barn.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel