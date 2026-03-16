74-year-old woman dies after being hit by car being parked by her husband

A 74-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car being parked by her 81-year-old husband in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., NTV reported. According to police, after the car was parked, the woman, who got out first, noticed that the car wasn't parked properly and informed her husband in the driver's seat. He started the car to repark, but the vehicle moved forward and struck his wife, who was standing in front of it.
The woman suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police said the woman’s husband told them he mistook the accelerator for the brake.© Japan Today
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sakurasuki
Just few days ago, Japan proudly show that process to convert driving licenses to Japanese license becoming more difficult for people who apply, which mostly foreigners.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/pass-rate-of-driver's-license-conversion-test-drops-as-japan-tightens-test
However from today news, we see that the problem in Japan is elderly driver, of course there are few foreign driver but is not significant to the number of foreigners who really drive in Japan. Japan just won't admit this.