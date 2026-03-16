74-year-old woman dies after being hit by car being parked by her husband

A 74-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car being parked by her 81-year-old husband in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., NTV reported. According to police, after the car was parked, the woman, who got out first, noticed that the car wasn't parked properly and informed her husband in the driver's seat. He started the car to repark, but the vehicle moved forward and struck his wife, who was standing in front of it.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the woman’s husband told them he mistook the accelerator for the brake.

© Japan Today