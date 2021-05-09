75–year-old woman hit, killed by train in Niigata Pref

A 75-year-old woman was hit and killed by a train in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, Kinuko Kobayashi, was walking on the tracks when she was hit. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Kobayashi, who suffered from dementia, had been out shopping with her family early Saturday evening when she wandered away. Her family contacted police.

Police said she walked onto the tracks at a point where there was no crossing or fence.

Nobody on the train was injured.

