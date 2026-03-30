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75% of Japan's prefectures boosting programs for coexistence with foreigners

5 Comments
TOKYO

Around 75 percent of Japan's prefectures have allocated funds in their initial budget proposals for the new fiscal year starting Wednesday to establish initiatives or expand existing programs to promote coexistence with foreign residents, a Kyodo News survey showed.

The measures focus on fostering interaction with local communities and raising awareness of everyday rules and norms. The move comes amid an influx of foreign workers into Japan as the rapidly graying country struggles with a labor shortage.

In a survey of Japan's 47 prefectures conducted from February to early March, eight, including Fukui and Okayama, said they had both introduced new programs and expanded existing ones for multicultural coexistence. Sixteen reported that they had established new programs, while 11 indicated that they were expanding existing ones.

A lack of understanding of Japan's community rules and social norms is seen as underlying friction between local and foreign residents, observers say.

Ibaraki, which ranks 10th among Japan's prefectures in the number of foreign workers, is striving to address the root causes of misunderstandings by having outreach staff visit areas where foreign residents gather, such as mosques and grocery stores selling foreign ingredients, to seek cooperation on garbage separation and noise issues.

Kochi and Kagoshima prefectures are creating multilingual guides on living rules, while other areas are supporting cultural exchange programs.

Policies on foreign residents emerged as a major issue in last year's House of Councillors election and the House of Representatives election in February, with a surge in derogatory comments targeting them seen online.

Masami Wakayama, a professor at Hokuriku Gakuin University well versed in local government multicultural policies, stressed the importance of increasing opportunities for exchange, noting that limited interaction tends to strengthen "exclusionary attitudes."

But he added that it is equally important not to demand "excessive assimilation" while ensuring basic rules are followed, saying, "The principle of multicultural coexistence is about recognizing and respecting each other's cultures and differences."

According to government data, the number of foreign nationals residing in Japan hit a record 4.13 million in 2025, topping 4 million for the first time, aided by a rise in permanent residents and foreign workers.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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5 Comments
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The actual benefit of a multicultural society is that the host country / culture can actually benefit from different views, ideas and foods.

Where would Japan be without the Portuguese introducing tempura or the Chinese introducing ramen or the Indians, curry.

I like and respect Japanese culture but to act like it couldn’t be improved is small minded so I’m glad they mention that over assimilation should be avoided.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

garbage separation

A made up problem. Like foreigners not washing their bodies before entering the bath.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

 to seek cooperation on garbage separation and noise issues.

Multicultural has broad meaning, however in Japan it just becoming garbage separation and noise issues.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Its a trap !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“Coexistence?” Are foreigners aka the plague?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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