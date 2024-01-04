75-year-old man found dead alongside motorcycle in Nagano field

Police in Nagano City are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man whose body was found alongside his motorcycle in a field on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the man was a delivery worker. A neighbor found him in the field at around 4 p.m. He had apparently fallen about three meters from an adjacent parking lot.

Police said none of the vehicles in the parking lot showed signs of having been in an accident. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine if the man suffered a sudden illness, such as a stroke or heart attack, which might have caused him to lose control of his motorbike.

