77% of junior high school teachers exceeded overtime cap in FY2022

Some 77.1 percent of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked beyond the 45-hour monthly overtime cap in fiscal 2022, according to education ministry data, in further evidence of their notoriously long working hours.

The preliminary data also showed 64.5 percent of public elementary school teachers worked 50 hours or more a week at schools, which amounts to doing more than 45 hours of overtime a month.

Teachers' harsh working conditions, due partly to a large volume of administrative work and the need to supervise students' extracurricular club activities, have been blamed for driving people away from teaching jobs.

In a sign of improvement, however, the data showed that compared to the previous survey in fiscal 2016, fewer teachers worked 60 hours or more a week, or monthly overtime of over 80 hours, a threshold considered to raise the risk of karoshi, or death from overwork.

A total of 14.2 percent of elementary school teachers surveyed went over that limit, down 19.2 percentage points from the previous survey, while the figure among junior high school teachers fell 21.1 percentage points to 36.6 percent, the data showed.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said the government's efforts to improve working conditions for teachers have been making progress but that it needs to do more to tackle persistently long working hours.

The survey, asking about working hours over seven straight days in August during the summer holidays and in October and November last year, drew responses from around 35,000 teachers at 2,377 public elementary and junior high schools. It was the first time the survey asked about working hours for August.

The average weekly working hours in October and November were 52 hours and 47 minutes for teachers at elementary school and 57 hours and 24 minutes for those at junior high school, both representing falls from the previous survey.

Average daily hours for elementary school teachers on weekdays were 10 hours and 45 minutes, down 30 minutes from the previous survey, and 11 hours and 1 minute for junior high school teachers, down 31 minutes.

In August, elementary school teachers worked 5.6 days and junior high school teachers 8.4 days on average, indicating that they were able to take relatively long holidays.

© KYODO