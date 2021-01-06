Newsletter Signup Register / Login
78-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, crashes into car, killing driver

3 Comments
A 78-year-old man, driving his car the wrong way on an expressway, hit a light car head-on, killing the 35-year-old driver, in Nara Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway at Yamatokoriyama, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the driver of the light car, Kazunari Okita, a company employee from Yao in Osaka Prefecture, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 78-year-old man, who is from Ikaruga in Nara Prefecture, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital where doctors said his life was not in danger.

Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him about why he was driving the wrong way. Police said it appeared he crossed over into the oncoming lane when he passed another car.

They said he faces a charge of dangerous driving resulting in death.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Does light car = K-car with the yellow plates? I wonder what the old man was driving. And why only report on one of the cars? hmmm

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@wtfjapan?

If one car is singled out as being a kei then it means the other was not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only the killed man named.Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lots of folks talk about the elders who drive and have caused accidents, to include loss of life, but why not make the cars safer for the elderly drivers, for example require drivers over a certain age have options added to their vehicles that warn them immediately if in the wrong lanes or excessive speed, the AI takes over the wheel. Perhaps not invented yet or in the process?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

