 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

78-year-old man goes missing while gathering vegetables in mountains in Yamagata

1 Comment
YAMAGATA

Police and firefighters on Monday were searching for a 78-year-old man who went missing Sunday in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture, while gathering wild vegetables.

According to police, the man, who is a farmer, went into the forest alone at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, but when he did not return home by the afternoon, his family called 110, NTV reported.

The man's light truck was found on a mountain road. Police conducted a search on Sunday afternoon but failed to find the man. On Monday morning, about 30 police officers and firefighters resumed the search at 6 a.m., but the man has not been found.

Although the man has a cell phone, there is no signal, police said.

The prefecture is in the middle of the wild vegetable picking season, and police are urging people to inform their families before going up into the mountains and to prepare food, spare batteries for their mobile phones, and other items in case of sudden changes in weather.

They have also issued advisories about increased bear activity.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I hope it isn’t another bear.

They will end up culling all of them.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel