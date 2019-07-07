Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

78-year-old woman drowns after falling into lake

NAGOYA

A 78-year-old woman drowned after she apparently fell into a small lake in Nagoya on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a local resident who had come to the lake in Tenpaku Ward to fish alerted them at around 4:15 p.m. that the walker of a woman who lived nearby was standing near the edge of the lake but there was no sign of her, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Divers searched the lake and found the body of the woman, Wakako Kubo, floating face down. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe Kubo was walking near the edge of the lake when she lost her balance and fell into the water. The spot at which she fell in is about 1.3 meters deep.

