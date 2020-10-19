Newsletter Signup Register / Login
78-year-old woman with dementia hit, killed by train

AICHI

A 78-year-old woman who suffered from dementia was hit and killed by an express train in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, the woman, who lived in nearby Tokoname City, walked onto the tracks and was hit by the train on the Tokoname Line at around 9 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Nobody on the train was injured, police said.

The driver told police he saw a person on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said that about 30 minutes after the accident, the woman’s daughter had reported her missing after leaving their home without her noticing.

The accident occurred about 300 meters from Shinmaiko Station.

Tragic, condolences to the fam. I hope the driver is ok, gets counseling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

