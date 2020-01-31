8 French people caught in Hokkaido avalanche; 1 dead

Eight French people were caught in an avalanche Thursday near a ski area in Hokkaido, with one reported dead, local authorities said.

The avalanche hit them around 3:25 p.m. while they were skiing off piste in the Tomamu resort area in the village of Shimukappu. The seven others were unhurt.

One 38-year-old man was in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest when found. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The avalanche covered about 50 meters and was 3 to 4 meters in width, local police said.

One of the eight who managed to emerge from the avalanche descended the mountain and made an emergency call, according to the authorities.

Snowfall around the area was 6 centimeters during the day through 1 p.m., but could have been much more at a higher altitude and could have easily developed into a surface-layer avalanche, according to the local meteorological observatory.

