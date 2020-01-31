Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ski resort village of Shimukappu, Hokkaido Photo: KYODO
national

8 French people caught in Hokkaido avalanche; 1 dead

SAPPORO

Eight French people were caught in an avalanche Thursday near a ski area in Hokkaido, with one reported dead, local authorities said.

The avalanche hit them around 3:25 p.m. while they were skiing off piste in the Tomamu resort area in the village of Shimukappu. The seven others were unhurt.

One 38-year-old man was in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest when found. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The avalanche covered about 50 meters and was 3 to 4 meters in width, local police said.

One of the eight who managed to emerge from the avalanche descended the mountain and made an emergency call, according to the authorities.

Snowfall around the area was 6 centimeters during the day through 1 p.m., but could have been much more at a higher altitude and could have easily developed into a surface-layer avalanche, according to the local meteorological observatory.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Take care out there people. A lot of refreeze and strat due to the warmer weather.

Don't take any chances with your pit test.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

RIP. The mountain is a cruel mistress.

Only 3 to 4 meters wide sounds like a gully or an opening between anchors like trees. If it were a gully, which is likely with eight people caught by something 4 meters wide, there would be funneling so that even a shallow slide could cause burial.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

They will have one hell of a story to tell.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

RIP. The mountain is a cruel mistress.

We don't even know if he's dead yet.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I imagine this season's mild winter will have made avalanche conditions worse - and in any case, if you go skiing off piste, you take your life into your own hands.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

while they were skiing off piste

Yeah.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I saw the expression "cardio-pulmonary arrest" in another report, it means the victim has no pulse, but it is yet to be confirmed by a doctor. I hope the man is alive, but it is not likely.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Society/Eight-foreign-skiers-caught-in-avalanche-on-Japan-s-Hokkaido

2 ( +2 / -0 )

RIP. The mountain is a cruel mistress.

We don't even know if he's dead yet.

This report isn't entirely accurate. Other reports are saying the more commonly used expression used in Japan " cardio-pulmonary arrest" : death, but not signed off officially by a doctor.

So indeed, sad end to ski holiday in japan for this group of French and at 3:25 p.m too, most likely last run of the day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

For all those connected with it: my deep sympathies.

As a avid skier, I do hope this doesn’t lead to limits on side and backcountry skiing. The accidents can be more frightening and dramatic, for sure, but actually less common than typical injuries sustained on-piste on at crowded resorts.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

