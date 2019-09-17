Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

8 crew members missing after fishing boat capsizes off Hokkaido

SAPPORO

All eight crew members of a Japanese fishing boat went missing Tuesday after the vessel capsized about 600 kilometers off the country's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the Japan Coast Guard said.

A search aircraft found an overturned vessel, believed to be the 29-ton saury fishing boat belonging to a fisheries cooperative in the town of Taiki, approximately 610 km east of the city of Nemuro around 2:30 p.m., according to the coast guard. The crew members are men in their 40s to 70s.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force decided to dispatch a plane to search for them throughout Tuesday night at the request of the coast guard. Coast guard boats will also join the rescue effort.

The coast guard received a report around 11:30 a.m. that operators lost contact with the vessel.

The boat recently operated in sea areas further out than usual this year due to a record bad catch of saury, according to the cooperative.

It said the boat left a port in Nemuro on Thursday and was to return possibly on Wednesday.

Tragic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

