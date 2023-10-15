8 Japanese evacuated from Israel on gov't-chartered flight to Dubai

Eight more Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a government-chartered flight Sunday due to ongoing clashes between Israel and Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's massive attack, the Japanese government said.

The chartered commercial plane flew from Tel Aviv to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Some of the eight people are flying to Japan while others are headed to other countries.

On Saturday, 51 Japanese were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft to an air base outside Seoul.

About 1,200 Japanese nationals were in Israel and Palestine before the conflict broke out. About 1,000 remained there as of Saturday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry,

